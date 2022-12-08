Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Nationwide Rainbow Survey Sounds Alarm On Mental Health

Thursday, 8 December 2022, 12:19 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland

Coordinated action across key areas of rainbow young people’s lives is needed to ensure they are not only safe but can thrive, according to the first national survey of rainbow youth in Aotearoa.

Led by Dr John Fenaughty, a senior lecturer in social work from the University of Auckland, the Identity survey collected the responses of 4784 rainbow young people (aged between 14-26) across New Zealand in 2021.

The aim was to understand how this community were doing in main areas of their lives like education, health, employment and in their family and living environments.

Dr Fenaughty says despite many positive findings, four negative results create the perfect storm to highlight major concerns for rainbow young people’s wellbeing.

“One in six (16%) participants said they didn’t feel safe at school or at their poly techs or universities; one in eight (12%) said they had moved towns or cities to feel safer as a rainbow young person; almost two thirds said they had thought about killing themselves in the previous12months and a majority reported having self-harmed in the past year.”

He says many rainbow young people have to deal with unsafe situations in their schools, poly techs and universities, and some report being in unsafe living situations or in unsafe communities.

“It’s not surprising that we’re seeing continued mental health issues for young people who face additional stress managing their safety.”

Dr Fenaughty says a relatively high proportion of participants reported involvement with Oranga Tamariki or an experience of homelessness.

Disparities were also clear for disabled and trans and non-binary participants who reported higher rates of stigma and structural barriers than cisgender and non-disabled young rainbow people.

Additional and specific disparities were also identified for Māori participants, including those with Oranga Tamariki involvement.

On the positive front, eight out of ten are proud of their rainbow identity and are reaching out for help, with nine in ten reporting having a friend they can talk to about anything. The support from friends was nearly universal among participants and viewed as vital, particularly for young people who’d experienced homelessness.

Eight out of ten (80%) said they get along well with at least one parent or caregiver, and a high proportion, often the majority, of participants reported experiencing safe and supportive education and employment contexts.

Most participants were out about their rainbow identities to someone – often peers – in these contexts, and pride events were seen as a positive thing for affirming identity for most participants.

Dr Fenaughty and his team are making specific recommendations to government based on these findings.

“In the face of often-pervasive prejudice and discrimination, rainbow young people are still optimistic for a future that supports and uplifts rainbow communities,” he says.

“Participants shared a range of ideas to enable these positive futures, including institutional changes in health, education, employment, and the media, as well as increased awareness and support from peers, family/ whānau, their religious and ethnic communities, and broader society.”

The survey is being launched in parliament’s west foyer today, Thursday 8 December. Green MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere will host and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will make a brief speech. Dr Fenaughty will then share a summary of the report’s key findings.
 

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The TVNZ/RNZ Merger Battles


When the baubles of office got handed out last time around, it is hard to understand why anyone picked Willie Jackson to be the ideal person to explain and defend the TVNZ/RNZ merger. For years and well before last Sunday’s fractious Q&A interview with Jack Tame, it has been obvious that Jackson’s skills as a communicator only range from “You like me, right?” to “Hey bro, why don’t you like me?”...
More>>



 
 


Government: Next Steps In Securing Affordable Water Services For New Zealanders
The Government has laid foundations for safe and affordable water services with the Water Services Entities Bill passing its third reading in Parliament. This is the first of three bills... More>>


ALSO:


Government: President Zelenskyy Confirmed To Address NZ Parliament
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the New Zealand House of Representatives via video link at 8am Wednesday 14 December... More>>


Save The Children: Much Work Still Needed To Lift Kiwi Families Out Of Poverty Bearing Brunt Of Rising Cost Of Living
Today's launch of the Child Poverty Monitor 2022 reaffirms that much work is still needed to lift children out of poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand, with Save the Children fearing the current cost of living crisis and rising inflation will add pressure to already vulnerable families... More>>





Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

Electoral Commission: Last Few Days Of Voting In The Hamilton West By-election
The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in the Hamilton West electorate to make sure they vote and have their say on who will represent them in Parliament... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 