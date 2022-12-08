Stats NZ Signs Agreement With Te Iwi O Ngātiwai To Support 2023 Census

A memorandum of understanding aimed at raising participation levels among Northland’s Ngātiwai iwi in the 2023 Census has been signed in Whangārei, Stats NZ said today.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Te Iwi o Ngātiwai and Government Statistician Mark Sowden on behalf of Stats NZ at a special ceremony at Whangārei Terenga Parāoa Marae hosted by Te Poari o Ngātiwai on Wednesday, 7 December.

Today marks a significant step for both parties. This memorandum of understanding outlines our commitment to supporting you to enable and encourage the participation of Te Iwi o Ngātiwai in the 2023 Census.

“Your support will not only help build trust and confidence in the census; it will help lift response rates among Māori. There is no doubt that we could not do this without you,” Sowden said.

