Ngāi Tahu Welcomes Passage Of Water Services Entity Bill 

Thursday, 8 December 2022, 4:34 pm
Press Release: Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu

With the Water Services Entity Bill now passed, Ngāi Tahu is looking forward to working with local councils to ensure safe, equitable and affordable water services for the community while protecting the environment, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Kaiwhakahaere Lisa Tumahai said today.

“The journey of this legislation has been long and sometimes contentious,” Lisa Tumahai said. “Fundamentally we all want the same things, however, which is safe, sustainable water services delivered fairly, while protecting the environment and allowing for development. Now is the time to move forward together and put those values into practice.”

The legislation establishes four regional water services entities, owned by local councils, to manage water services and infrastructure. Representatives from among Ngāi Tahu and the 22 councils of its takiwā will work together to steer Entity D, which covers the Ngāi Tahu takiwā, at a high level.

“The legislation allows us to share our expertise in governance, commercial acumen, traditional knowledge and our extensive scientific research into the geology and hydrology of water catchments in the takiwā with councils.”

Lisa Tumahai acknowledged the minister for local government, Nanaia Mahuta.

“Across the country there has been historical underinvestment in water infrastructure, which threatened community wellbeing, environmental health and financial sustainability. Something had to be done, despite the political challenges which would have accompanied any reform.”

“These reforms give us the opportunity to address these issues as a community and ensure better outcomes for everyone.”

