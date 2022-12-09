POLL: Kiwis Back Lobbying Cooling-off Period For Former Ministers

A Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll found that 62% of New Zealanders support a two-year cooling-off period for former ministers before they can become political lobbyists. 14% of respondents were opposed while 24% were unsure.

In Australia, the cooling-off period for former ministers is 18 months while in the United Kingdom, it is two years.

New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, said:

“It is a privilege to represent New Zealanders in Parliament: Former politicians should not be using their positions to make a personal profit. The political revolving-door undermines trust in our democratic system and this polling shows that Kiwis want it to stop.

“We now need to see action—not just words. We are calling for all parties to work together on a Parliamentary Bill to bring New Zealand into line with other Westminster-style parliaments and ban the revolving door of former ministers going straight into for-profit lobbying.

“Interestingly, the highest support for a new rule is in Wellington. That suggests those who know how government works, understand the valuable insider information and contacts that former ministers can use to lobby their own former colleagues and officials."

