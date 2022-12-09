Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Re: Direct Provision Of Early Childhood Education (ECE)

Friday, 9 December 2022, 4:21 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

A spokesperson from the Mayor’s Office said:

Auckland Council faces a $295 million budget hole.

The Mayoral Proposal will include a target of $60 million in operational savings at Auckland Council and, during a confidential pre-budget workshop, the supporting staff advice included discontinuing the direct provision of Early Childhood Education (ECE).

Including this option in the annual budget would be a decision for the Governing Body on December 15.

“It is my view that this is not the role of the Governing Body. Local Boards should consult with communities on whether early childhood education should continue being provided as a direct service or something else and, if not, what the transition to a different model should look like,” Mayor Brown said.

Any withdrawal from the direct provision of ECE would occur following consultation with relevant local boards and affected customers and staff.

ECE has been part of the Auckland Council’s Value for Money (VFM) programme, which requires it to regularly assess the cost-effectiveness of council services, since mid-2021.

Based on current enrolment levels, Auckland ratepayers are subsidising approximately $3,000 annually per enrolled child.

