Hamilton West by-election preliminary results

Sunday, 11 December 2022, 5:17 am
Press Release: Electoral Commission

10 December 

The Electoral Commission has released the preliminary results for the 10 December 2022 parliamentary by-election in the Hamilton West electorate.

Hamilton West by-election preliminary results, 10 December 2022
CandidatePartyNumber of votes
POTAKA, TamaNational Party6629
DANSEY, GeorgieLabour Party4344
McDOWALL, JamesACT New Zealand1462
SHARMA, GauravNew Zealand Momentum Party1156
POCOCK, NaomiThe Opportunities Party (TOP)337
POKERE-PHILLIPS, DonnaNZ Outdoors & Freedom Party125
DU PLOOY, RudiNew Conservative + One Party117
WAKEMAN, PeterAotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party71
TAIT, JadeVision New Zealand57
DICKSON, Gordon JohnIndependent26
FU, FrankIndependent22
OSMASTON, RichardMoney Free Party7
Candidate informal votes 39
TOTAL 14,392

The preliminary results are based on the 14,392 ordinary votes counted on election night.

Special declaration votes still to be counted are estimated to be 795 (5.2% of total votes). This includes an estimated 57 overseas votes and 738 special votes taken within the electorate.

The total estimated votes (those counted on election night plus estimated special votes to be counted) are 15,187.

Voter turnout for the 2022 Hamilton West by-election is estimated to be 31.4% of the 48,358 enrolled prior to election day. That compares with 40.5% turnout at the Tauranga by-election in June, 43.9% at the Northcote by-election in 2018, 30.0% at the Mt Albert by-election in 2017 and 38.5% at the Mt Roskill by-election in 2016.

An estimated 68.1% of votes were cast in advance, excluding special votes.

The preliminary results are available at www.electionresults.govt.nz.

The official results process starts tomorrow Sunday 11 December. All votes counted on election night will be recounted. Special declaration votes will be processed and counted. The target to release the official results for the Hamilton West by-election is 5pm Wednesday 21 December.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Electoral Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
