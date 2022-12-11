Hamilton West by-election preliminary results

10 December

The Electoral Commission has released the preliminary results for the 10 December 2022 parliamentary by-election in the Hamilton West electorate.

Hamilton West by-election preliminary results, 10 December 2022 Candidate Party Number of votes POTAKA, Tama National Party 6629 DANSEY, Georgie Labour Party 4344 McDOWALL, James ACT New Zealand 1462 SHARMA, Gaurav New Zealand Momentum Party 1156 POCOCK, Naomi The Opportunities Party (TOP) 337 POKERE-PHILLIPS, Donna NZ Outdoors & Freedom Party 125 DU PLOOY, Rudi New Conservative + One Party 117 WAKEMAN, Peter Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party 71 TAIT, Jade Vision New Zealand 57 DICKSON, Gordon John Independent 26 FU, Frank Independent 22 OSMASTON, Richard Money Free Party 7 Candidate informal votes 39 TOTAL 14,392

The preliminary results are based on the 14,392 ordinary votes counted on election night.

Special declaration votes still to be counted are estimated to be 795 (5.2% of total votes). This includes an estimated 57 overseas votes and 738 special votes taken within the electorate.

The total estimated votes (those counted on election night plus estimated special votes to be counted) are 15,187.

Voter turnout for the 2022 Hamilton West by-election is estimated to be 31.4% of the 48,358 enrolled prior to election day. That compares with 40.5% turnout at the Tauranga by-election in June, 43.9% at the Northcote by-election in 2018, 30.0% at the Mt Albert by-election in 2017 and 38.5% at the Mt Roskill by-election in 2016.

An estimated 68.1% of votes were cast in advance, excluding special votes.

The preliminary results are available at www.electionresults.govt.nz.

The official results process starts tomorrow Sunday 11 December. All votes counted on election night will be recounted. Special declaration votes will be processed and counted. The target to release the official results for the Hamilton West by-election is 5pm Wednesday 21 December.

© Scoop Media

