Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Dr Frances Hughes Selected As National’s Candidate In Mana

Sunday, 11 December 2022, 1:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Dr Frances Hughes CNZM has been selected as National’s candidate for Mana in the 2023 General Election.

Dr Hughes is a health expert and registered nurse with over 30 years of national and international health and disability experience. She is currently a senior healthcare executive and was formerly the chief executive of the International Council of Nurses. She was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2019 for services to mental health and nursing.

“I’m incredibly excited to be selected as National’s candidate for Mana in next year’s election. Having spent more than three decades in Mana and raised my two children there, I’m honoured to have the opportunity to campaign hard to win the seat for National,” says Dr Hughes.

“Mana is a microcosm of the issues New Zealand is facing. Rents in Porirua are consistently the highest in the country, crime is a constant worry for people and Labour’s economic mismanagement is sending interest rates skywards for people paying off already big mortgages across the electorate. It’s clear Labour takes Mana for granted.

“National has a track record of delivering for Mana, including starting Transmission Gully, which has transformed people’s ability to get to work, school or home faster and more efficiently.

“I’m aspirational for Mana and want to see it succeed. We need a Chris Luxon-led National Government that will take Mana forward by addressing the cost-of-living crisis and crack down on the crime making people feel unsafe in their communities.

“Throughout my career I’ve been focused on listening to people’s concerns and delivering results for those who trust me to advocate for them. That’s exactly what I’ll prioritise if I earn the right to represent Mana as their MP in an energised Chris Luxon-led National team.”

Biographical notes:

Dr Frances Hughes is currently the Group General Manager Clinical & Care Services and Clinical Director at Oceania Healthcare. She has over 30 years’ nursing experience and has held senior healthcare roles in several countries, including as chief executive of the International Council of Nurses, chief nursing and midwifery officer at Queensland Health, and professor of nursing and mental health at the University of Auckland. Earlier in her career, Frances was the Ministry of Health’s chief nurse.

Frances has a Bachelor of Arts and Social Sciences from Massey University, a Master of Arts from Victoria University and a Doctor of Nursing from the University of Technology Sydney. In 2019, she was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to nursing and mental health and was also the first nurse to be awarded the Harkness Fellowship in Health Care Policy. She was also awarded a Fulbright Senior Scholar Award and distinguished alumni awards from both Massey and UTS.

Frances owned and operated a residential care facility in Kāpiti for people with complex mental health needs for over a decade and worked at Porirua Hospital for almost 15 years earlier in the 1980s and 1990s. She will be based in Mana for the campaign and move there permanently if she becomes the MP.

Frances and her husband Kevin have two adult children and one grandson.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The TVNZ/RNZ Merger Battles


When the baubles of office got handed out last time around, it is hard to understand why anyone picked Willie Jackson to be the ideal person to explain and defend the TVNZ/RNZ merger. For years and well before last Sunday’s fractious Q&A interview with Jack Tame, it has been obvious that Jackson’s skills as a communicator only range from “You like me, right?” to “Hey bro, why don’t you like me?”...
More>>



 
 


Government: Next Steps In Securing Affordable Water Services For New Zealanders
The Government has laid foundations for safe and affordable water services with the Water Services Entities Bill passing its third reading in Parliament. This is the first of three bills... More>>


ALSO:


Government: President Zelenskyy Confirmed To Address NZ Parliament
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the New Zealand House of Representatives via video link at 8am Wednesday 14 December... More>>


Save The Children: Much Work Still Needed To Lift Kiwi Families Out Of Poverty Bearing Brunt Of Rising Cost Of Living
Today's launch of the Child Poverty Monitor 2022 reaffirms that much work is still needed to lift children out of poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand, with Save the Children fearing the current cost of living crisis and rising inflation will add pressure to already vulnerable families... More>>





Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

Electoral Commission: Last Few Days Of Voting In The Hamilton West By-election
The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in the Hamilton West electorate to make sure they vote and have their say on who will represent them in Parliament... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 