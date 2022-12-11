Angee Nicholas Selected As National’s Candidate In Te Atatū

Lawyer Angee Nicholas has been selected to stand for the National Party in the seat of Te Atatū in next year’s General Election.

“I’m thrilled to be selected as National’s candidate in the part of Auckland I call home and I can’t wait to get campaigning,” says Nicholas.

“As a local, I understand this community deeply and every day I see the effects of Labour’s economic mismanagement across Te Atatū. Families are struggling more than ever and the cost-of-living crisis will be my biggest priority if I earn the right to represent our community as its next MP.”

“I love this community and want to see it succeed. I believe our best chance to do that is under a Chris Luxon-led National Government that will address the cost-of-living crisis, crack down on the crime we see in Te Atatū and take New Zealand forward.

“Labour has taken West Auckland for granted for too long. People here are battling rising costs across the board, congestion and crime and want action and follow-through, not just announcements and promises with no delivery.

“Te Atatū is a diverse community that deserves a new voice to fight for its future as part of an energised National team. I’ll be working hard to be that voice.”

Biographical notes:

Angee Nicholas, 28, was born in Rarotonga and moved to New Zealand with her family more than two decades ago. Angee was raised in West Auckland and has spent most of her upbringing in the Te Atatū electorate, attending Ranui Primary School and St Dominic’s College before gaining a Bachelor of Laws from AUT.

Angee lives in Te Atatū and works as a solicitor at the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

She supports both her parents in running their family-owned security company and has also worked as a youth worker for the West City Youth Trust.

She is active in Auckland’s Pacific community and currently serves as the P.A.C.I.F.I.C.A West Auckland Vice President, which is a branch of P.A.C.I.F.I.C.A Incorporated, an NGO for Pacific women living in Aotearoa New Zealand.

She also helps run her family-owned security company and has previously worked in a support role for former MP Nikki Kaye and as a youth worker for the West City Youth Trust.

Angee has always enjoyed serving in several volunteer and community roles. She has been a TAHA tutor, teaching digital capability to Pasifika elders, in her church community she joined a group of youth and young adults in an initiative to feed the homeless, and at university served as the co-president for the Māori & Pacific Island Law Students Association.

© Scoop Media

