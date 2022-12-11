Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Angee Nicholas Selected As National’s Candidate In Te Atatū

Sunday, 11 December 2022, 1:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Lawyer Angee Nicholas has been selected to stand for the National Party in the seat of Te Atatū in next year’s General Election.

“I’m thrilled to be selected as National’s candidate in the part of Auckland I call home and I can’t wait to get campaigning,” says Nicholas.

“As a local, I understand this community deeply and every day I see the effects of Labour’s economic mismanagement across Te Atatū. Families are struggling more than ever and the cost-of-living crisis will be my biggest priority if I earn the right to represent our community as its next MP.”

“I love this community and want to see it succeed. I believe our best chance to do that is under a Chris Luxon-led National Government that will address the cost-of-living crisis, crack down on the crime we see in Te Atatū and take New Zealand forward.

“Labour has taken West Auckland for granted for too long. People here are battling rising costs across the board, congestion and crime and want action and follow-through, not just announcements and promises with no delivery.

“Te Atatū is a diverse community that deserves a new voice to fight for its future as part of an energised National team. I’ll be working hard to be that voice.”

Biographical notes:

Angee Nicholas, 28, was born in Rarotonga and moved to New Zealand with her family more than two decades ago. Angee was raised in West Auckland and has spent most of her upbringing in the Te Atatū electorate, attending Ranui Primary School and St Dominic’s College before gaining a Bachelor of Laws from AUT.

Angee lives in Te Atatū and works as a solicitor at the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

She supports both her parents in running their family-owned security company and has also worked as a youth worker for the West City Youth Trust.

She is active in Auckland’s Pacific community and currently serves as the P.A.C.I.F.I.C.A West Auckland Vice President, which is a branch of P.A.C.I.F.I.C.A Incorporated, an NGO for Pacific women living in Aotearoa New Zealand.

She also helps run her family-owned security company and has previously worked in a support role for former MP Nikki Kaye and as a youth worker for the West City Youth Trust.

Angee has always enjoyed serving in several volunteer and community roles. She has been a TAHA tutor, teaching digital capability to Pasifika elders, in her church community she joined a group of youth and young adults in an initiative to feed the homeless, and at university served as the co-president for the Māori & Pacific Island Law Students Association.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The TVNZ/RNZ Merger Battles


When the baubles of office got handed out last time around, it is hard to understand why anyone picked Willie Jackson to be the ideal person to explain and defend the TVNZ/RNZ merger. For years and well before last Sunday’s fractious Q&A interview with Jack Tame, it has been obvious that Jackson’s skills as a communicator only range from “You like me, right?” to “Hey bro, why don’t you like me?”...
More>>



 
 


Government: Next Steps In Securing Affordable Water Services For New Zealanders
The Government has laid foundations for safe and affordable water services with the Water Services Entities Bill passing its third reading in Parliament. This is the first of three bills... More>>


ALSO:


Government: President Zelenskyy Confirmed To Address NZ Parliament
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the New Zealand House of Representatives via video link at 8am Wednesday 14 December... More>>


Save The Children: Much Work Still Needed To Lift Kiwi Families Out Of Poverty Bearing Brunt Of Rising Cost Of Living
Today's launch of the Child Poverty Monitor 2022 reaffirms that much work is still needed to lift children out of poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand, with Save the Children fearing the current cost of living crisis and rising inflation will add pressure to already vulnerable families... More>>





Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

Electoral Commission: Last Few Days Of Voting In The Hamilton West By-election
The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in the Hamilton West electorate to make sure they vote and have their say on who will represent them in Parliament... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 