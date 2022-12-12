Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

International Migration: October 2022

Monday, 12 December 2022, 10:50 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand.

Annual migration

Provisional estimates for the year ended October 2022 compared with the year ended October 2021 were:

  • migrant arrivals: 78,700 (± 1,200), up 40 percent
  • migrant departures: 82,800 (± 1,100), up 23 percent
  • annual net migration: loss of 4,100 (± 1,500), compared with a net loss of 11,200 (± 30).

