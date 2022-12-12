Court Martial At Devonport Naval Base

The Court Martial of New Zealand will sit on 16 January 2023 at Devonport Naval Base.

A sailor is facing three charges of indecent assault.

No further information, including names of the accused or witnesses, will be provided before the commencement of the Court Martial.

Media wishing to attend are required to fill in the attached form, scan it and send via email to media@nzdf.mil.nz no later than 5pm, Tuesday 20 December 2022.

For security reasons photographic identification will be required for entry to Devonport Naval Base. An escort will be provided on arrival. No entry will be given to media who have not pre-registered.

Journalists wishing to attend this Court Martial should note that they must be fully informed of each day's events and not rely on NZDF personnel to tell them of the Court's proceedings, or tell them of a verdict.

Any breach of a Court Martial suppression order/s may constitute contempt of a court. Dress for attendees is tidy attire as is expected in any court of law.

