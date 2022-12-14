Coordinated Review Report And IPCA Report On The LynnMall Supermarket Attacker
Please find attached for your information:
- the embargoed report on the Coordinated Review of the management of the LynnMall supermarket attacker;
- the IPCA’s embargoed report on the fatal shooting of the LynnMall supermarket attacker
- https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2212/EMBARGOED_14_DECEMBER_2022__Coordinated_Review_of_the_Management_of_the_LynnMall_Supermarket_Attacker_1.pdf
https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2212/EMBARGOED_14_DECEMBER_2022__Coordinated_Review_media_statement.pdf
https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2212/EMBARGOED_14_DECEMBER_2022__IPCA_Media_Statement__Fatal_Police_shooting_of_LynnMall_supermarket_attacker_justified.pdf
