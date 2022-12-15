GDP Increases 2.0 Percent In The September 2022 Quarter

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.0 percent in the September 2022 quarter, following a revised 1.9 percent rise in the June 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

This rise was driven primarily by the services industries, up 2.0 percent.

The transport, postal, and warehousing industry was the biggest contributor to growth, up 9.7 percent.

“With borders opening to all visitors in the September 2022 quarter, we have seen more spending on both international and domestic air travel," national accounts industry and production senior manager Ruvani Ratnayake said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:



© Scoop Media

