Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Data Shows New Zealand Economy Well Placed To Face The Headwinds

Thursday, 15 December 2022, 11:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZ Council of Trade Union economist Craig Renney said that GDP figures showed the strength of the New Zealand economy with GDP growth of 2% in the September quarter. Together with upward revisions to previous GDP data the economy is in a stronger position than many economists had been predicting.

The private sector led the growth with expansion being particularly strong in construction, transport, wholesale trade, and business services. Exports of goods and services rose 7.8%. Business investment was also elevated, with growth of 2.8% recorded for the quarter. Overall GDP per capita rose by 2.4%.

“The data showed that New Zealand has outperformed our international peers. Quarterly GDP growth of 2% compared very favourably with Australia (0.6%), USA (0.7%), the EU (0.4%) and the UK (-0.2%). It was well in excess of the OECD average of 0.4% GDP growth.

“Together with very low unemployment, and very low public debt this demonstrates New Zealand’s enviable position as it recovers from the pandemic and faces some economic headwinds over the next year.

“To date, New Zealand’s COVID-19 economic response appears to have delivered better outcomes, and improved economic wellbeing, more than many other comparable countries.

“This data cements our view that the economy is doing better than many people had expected. The strength of the private sector shows that it is not just government activity that is leading that growth. This should give New Zealanders comfort that the economy is well-placed to manage any disruption over the next year. The Government should use this strength, and the better than anticipated growth to make the long-term investments needed in New Zealand. We should be concentrating on addressing our infrastructure backlog, tackling our skills needs, and combatting climate change so that higher growth can be more sustainable in the future. We should be making sure that working people are benefitting from this growth”.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Clueless Stance On National Super


National Party leader Christopher Luxon seems to be quite a big fan of the conservative mullet – long on populist posturing at the front, but short on state support at the back. So much so that he intends to raise the eligibility age of national superannuation from 65 to 67.
Not that he seems to have any clue – or much interest – in how this change might affect non-rich people. At around the 8.30 mark in this Newshub interview, Jenna Lynch had to enlighten him that the change would actually cost potential retirees an extra 50 grand...
More>>



 
 


Prime Minister: Address To President Zelenskyy
Kia ora Mr President, On behalf of the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, thank you. Yours is a country at war and you are at the helm... More>>


Government: Major Expansion Of Green List To Help Fill Labour Shortages
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced a suite of measures to further support New Zealand businesses through the global labour shortage and attract more high skilled workers long term... More>>

Government: PM Thanks Retiring Ministers And MPs
Six of the Government’s 64 MPs will retire at the 2023 election, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>





Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 