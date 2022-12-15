Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Alcohol Bill Will Not Minimise Harm, Says Hospitality NZ

Thursday, 15 December 2022, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Hospitality NZ

Hospitality New Zealand (Hospitality NZ) supports the harm minimisation aims of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Community Participation) Amendment Bill, which has passed its First Reading in Parliament, but doesn’t believe it will work as intended.

Chief Executive Julie White says the bill will cause unintended consequences for licence holders.

“Removing the right of appeal against Provisional Local Alcohol Licences, changing the way councils can treat existing licenses and altering District Licensing Committee hearings will not solve problems caused by harmful drinking.

“The bill will not measurably influence alcohol harm minimisation, despite the amendments made to it.

“If the aim is to increase community participation and to smooth the process, then it is hard to understand how this will be achieved as the LAP process at Local Councils will not change.

“Hospitality NZ supports the harm minimisation aims of the bill but we don’t believe it will work as intended – and there will be unintended consequences for licence holders.

“The bill allows District Licensing Committees to take new Local Alcohol Policies into account when considering renewals, including the ability to decline license renewals if they are viewed as inconsistent with any new LAP. But if a new LAP imposed licence density restrictions or buffer zones then these could be grounds for declining renewals, and that would create immense uncertainty for licence holders and the future of their business.

“Removing the requirement for objectors to have greater interest than the public generally would mean anyone from anywhere, including by video link, can object and this does not increase a community's voice over alcohol sales.

“Removing the right of appeal against provisional local licences sets a dangerous precedent, given that appeal rights are an important check and balance against flawed policies inconsistent with the objectives of the Act.

“The proposed restrictions will not fix the alleged problem and will still allow the challenge of an LAP through the superior courts through a judicial review.

“Hospitality NZ believes reducing access to alcohol does not automatically mean you reduce harm, as the numbers clearly show. Before the implementation of the Sale of Liquor Act in 1989 there were about 3000 licenses across New Zealand. There are now 11,000, but since 1986 alcohol consumption has been decreasing, and is now down 25 per cent.

“More licensed premises and more places to purchase alcohol has not translated into higher consumption, as this bill assumes.

“Hospitality venues recognise the harm alcohol can do when not enjoyed responsibly, which is why we support moves around harm minimisation.

“And that’s why we will engage fully in the more thorough review of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act announced by the Minister of Justice, Hon. Kiritapu Allan, recently.

“Venues run by responsible hosts remain the safest place for people to be social and safely and responsibly enjoy alcohol.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Hospitality NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Clueless Stance On National Super


National Party leader Christopher Luxon seems to be quite a big fan of the conservative mullet – long on populist posturing at the front, but short on state support at the back. So much so that he intends to raise the eligibility age of national superannuation from 65 to 67.
Not that he seems to have any clue – or much interest – in how this change might affect non-rich people. At around the 8.30 mark in this Newshub interview, Jenna Lynch had to enlighten him that the change would actually cost potential retirees an extra 50 grand...
More>>



 
 


Prime Minister: Address To President Zelenskyy
Kia ora Mr President, On behalf of the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, thank you. Yours is a country at war and you are at the helm... More>>


Government: Major Expansion Of Green List To Help Fill Labour Shortages
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced a suite of measures to further support New Zealand businesses through the global labour shortage and attract more high skilled workers long term... More>>

Government: PM Thanks Retiring Ministers And MPs
Six of the Government’s 64 MPs will retire at the 2023 election, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>





Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 