New Paper On Equality, Equity, And Distributive Justice

The Treasury has released its latest publication in a series of background papers that provide in-depth information and analysis supporting the content of the Treasury’s first wellbeing report, Te Tai Waiora: Wellbeing in Aotearoa New Zealand 2022.

Equality, equity, and distributive justice This paper provides a survey of the literature, addressing what is meant by concepts such as ‘equality’ and ‘equity’, and reasons why economic inequality might be problematic.

All previously-released background papers for Te Tai Waiora: Wellbeing in Aotearoa New Zealand 2022 and the wellbeing report itself are available on the Treasury website.

The Treasury will publish more background papers in early 2023, with advisories to be issued at the time. The following papers are planned for publication.

Estimating the value of New Zealand’s Human Capability 1986-2018 Updating estimates of human capital using the 2018 Census. This paper extends previous analysis by estimating human capital for Māori and non-Māori.

Updating estimates of human capital using the 2018 Census. This paper extends previous analysis by estimating human capital for Māori and non-Māori. Pacific Peoples’ WellbeingThis paper explores Pacific worldviews and community structures, and why they matter to Pacific peoples’ wellbeing. It provides information about how Pacific people in New Zealand are faring across a range of wellbeing domains.

© Scoop Media

