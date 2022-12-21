Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

School Bus Funding Boost "The Best Christmas Present You Could Get"

Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 2:07 pm
Press Release: FIRST Union

Today’s announcement of $26 million in funding to raise rural school bus driver wages shows a commitment to improving bus driver working conditions and ending the driver shortage, according to FIRST Union.

"Today’s announcement will go a long way to ensure decent working conditions for the school bus drivers who deliver our children to school," said Edward Miller, FIRST Union Researcher and Policy Analyst.

"Many school bus drivers are older, with school bus routes providing greater flexibility than urban driving. It's rewarding and enjoyable work, but passenger safety remains paramount."

"Bus drivers often shift from urban to school routes later in their their careers, but a wage differential would discourage that shift. This funding will help to ensure that there's no future shortage of school bus drivers."

Mr Miller said that the funding boost was the culmination of an important year of change within the bus industry that has seen wages increase by around 30 percent nationally alongside improvements to working hours, conditions and driver safety.

"None of this would have happened without bus drivers who have been consistently brave and determined to raise the standard after years of neglect by employers and government under a contracting model," said Mr Miller.

For school bus driver Raeleen Brunel, the news couldn’t have come at a better time.

"I’m over the moon," said Ms Brunel. "It’s the best Christmas present you could get."

"It puts us on a par with urban bus drivers and we’re starting off the 2023 school year feeling just as valued and important."

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Palestine’s Christmas And A Holiday Music Playlist


At this time of year, nominally Christian nations are preparing to celebrate the birth of Christ in Bethlehem. Last week however, the UN Human Rights Commission issued a press release condemning “the rampant Israeli settler violence and excessive use of force by Israeli forces” this year against Palestinians living on the occupied West Bank...
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand Welcomes New Global Deal For Nature
The COP15 summit in Montréal brought together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, who after four years of negotiations, have agreed a turning point for nature... More>>


Public Service Commission: Secretary For Children And Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki Ministry For Children Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Mr Chappie Te Kani to the position of Secretary for Children and Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki... More>>

Government: Offshore Renewables Explored As Part Of Transition To Clean Energy
The Government is seeking public feedback on the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure like wind farms, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods said today... More>>

Greens: Summer COVID Plan Needed
The Green Party has been left wondering if the Government signed off for the summer break before putting in place a COVID plan. “Right now, the Government should be gearing up... More>>


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 