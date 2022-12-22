Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Poll Shows Support For RNZ/TVNZ Merger

Thursday, 22 December 2022, 12:43 pm
Press Release: Better Public Media

Market research commissioned by Better Public Media Trust shows more New Zealanders support the merged RNZ/TVNZ merger than oppose it.

The Research NZ poll found 60% support the ANZPM and 40% don’t support it, of those that had an opinion.

Including the ‘don’t knows’ the results were:

  • 44% support
  • 29% don’t support
  • 26% don’t know

The question was - The government is planning to merge TVNZ and RNZ into a new state-owned public media service, with an extra $109 million per year, which equals to $22 per person per year. If this organisation provided new content for niche, minority and regional audiences while keeping the current TV, radio and online services as well, would you support it?

"This result shows considerable support for the ANZPM policy, considering the high levels of negative reporting and opinion pieces over the last few weeks," said Myles Thomas, Chair of the Better Public Media Trust.

"With a little more information about the merger, including the cost and the purpose for it, New Zealanders are more supportive of this policy.

"This shows the government can have confidence in its ANZPM policy. When New Zealanders know more about the ANZPM, and once it is established in July next year, that public support is likely to keep growing."

The new research was completed between 15 and 19 December 2022 by Research NZ with a nationally representative sample of 1000, weighted to represent the adult population. The maximum margin of error is +/- 3.2% (at the 95% confidence level).

The new poll differs from a Taxpayers Union poll on the same subject which found 54% opposed and 22% supported the merger, with 24% unsure. That poll was taken in early November.

Another reason for the difference is the question used. Our question adds some context for respondents who may not know what the government’s ANZPM plan is.

Research NZ analysed the results by demographic and found significant differences by age and gender:

  • Male respondents were more in support of the proposal than female respondents (49% and 40% respectively).
  • Younger respondents were also more likely to support the proposal than older respondents. For example, 65% of respondents aged 18-24 were in support compared with 42% of those aged 55-64.

There were no significant differences by geographic location.

