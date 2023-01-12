Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Creating A Safer Aotearoa

Thursday, 12 January 2023, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Crime Stoppers NZ

Crime Stoppers will use SOLV to grow awareness on how anyone can speak up safely about crime in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Crime Stoppers trialled SOLV recently and will start using it in specific Aotearoa New Zealand postcodes to raise awareness of how to speak up safely in crime hot-spots. SOLV is a social media advert on a topic that will appear on your screen when surfing the net in a postcode area. The idea is to alert people on how they can speak up about crime 100% anonymously and safely.

Crime Stoppers CEO Hadyn Smith says that most Kiwis want to do the right thing but simply don't know how. SOLV allows Crime Stoppers to have a presence in that social media space and make people aware of how they can contact us, speak up safely and in doing so, break the cycle of crime.

"Its also an opportunity for us to emphasise that we are not the Police, that we are truly independent and that any report to us is 100% anonymous. One call about a ram raid, a dairy robbery, a firearms incident or even who was the driver could perhaps remove someone from a life of crime or whānau from the misery of the next tragedy. Communities exist because of the good people, not the bad, and we want each person to know they have the power to prevent or stop crime and that proposition is too important an opportunity to miss, said Smith."

Crime Stoppers use of SOLV isn't just about reporting anyones knowledge of crime. It's about building awareness of how Crime Stoppers can be contacted and prevent the next community tragedy.

If you know something isn't right, you can help by making an anonymous report – any time, any day, anywhere.

Report online - www.crimestoppers-nz.org

Report by phone – 0800555111

