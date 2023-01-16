Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Unity Credit Union Appoints Kevin Hughes As New Chief Executive

Monday, 16 January 2023, 10:10 am
Press Release: Unity Credit Union

Unity Credit Union (Unity) has appointed senior executive Kevin Hughes as its new Chief Executive. Kevin joins with over 30 years’ experience in the financial services sector and is currently Executive General Manager Programmes and Planning at IAG New Zealand.

Unity is a 100 percent NZ-owned financial co-operative with a long history of helping Kiwis with their everyday banking needs. Its purpose is to bring humanity back to banking; by focusing on financially empowering members and helping to close the housing affordability gap. Its purpose is supported by simple, straight-forward money solutions and personalised service.

“Kevin’s expertise and extensive leadership experience in the financial services industry will be a great asset to the Unity business,” says Louise Edwards, Chair of Unity. His customer-centric approach and knowledge of leading complex digital transformation will ensure member value and experience remains at the forefront of everything we do.

“Our board is thrilled to have attracted this calibre of talent following an extensive search from a field of highly skilled applicants.”

Originally from Hawke’s Bay, Kevin worked at the Māori Language Commission during and after his university studies before travelling to London. On return to New Zealand he joined ANZ where he moved through roles in its finance, marketing and operations areas, with his final role at ANZ as General Manager Business Banking.

In 2011 Kevin moved into insurance for IAG New Zealand, initially as General Manager State Insurance Distribution. He was then appointed to the IAG executive leadership team in 2016. After an 11-year career leading large teams and complex stakeholders in various executive roles at IAG, Kevin is excited about the opportunity to head an organization like Unity due to its strong community focus, and to return to his roots at the hub of Unity’s operations in Hastings.

Subject to regulatory approval, Kevin will commence his Chief Executive role in April 2023.

