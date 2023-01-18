Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Aotearoa’s Housing Often Unsuited To Pacific Families

Wednesday, 18 January 2023, 10:52 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Often Pacific peoples live in large households, which can have benefits for language transmission and loneliness, but due to the affordability and availability of suitable housing, in 2018 nearly 40 percent lived in a home that required additional bedrooms for the number of people living in it, Stats NZ said today.

In the 2018 Census, almost 400,000 people living in New Zealand identified with at least one Pacific ethnicity; two-thirds were born in Aotearoa and around 60 percent were under 30 years old.

“Our growing Pacific population is often unsupported by our current housing, particularly in large urban areas like Auckland where Pacific peoples are most likely to be located – and where even unsuitable housing can be unaffordable to rent or own,” wellbeing and housing statistics manager Sarah Drake said.

Visit our website to read this news story, report, and infographic:
 

