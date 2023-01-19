There Is Such Thing As A Free Lunch And Taxpayers Are Funding It
Thursday, 19 January 2023, 10:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Official Information Act requests have revealed that in
the 2021/22 financial year the Department of Internal
Affairs and the Department of Conservation spent $406,064
and $391,000 on catering respectively.
Callum Purves,
Campaigns Manager at the Taxpayers’ Union says:
"No
one would begrudge public servants a few morning teas and a
Christmas Party each year, but when one department alone is
getting close to spending half a million dollars on
catering, questions need to be asked.
“That is a lot
of sausage rolls and lamingtons!
“The past few years
have been increasingly difficult for Kiwis with the pandemic
and cost of living crisis putting the squeeze on wallets.
When people are counting every dollar in order to get by,
they should be able to expect that the Government is
treating every tax dollar with the same
prudence.
“Ministers Jan Tinetti and Poto Williams
must send a ‘please explain’ to their ministries and
ensure they have a healthy respect for the hard work that
goes into earning the money that generates the taxes they
spend.”
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Ever since Christopher Luxon became leader, National has adopted a “small target” strategy. This consists of offering nothing to distract the media from its focus on the government’s shortcomings and the public’s discontent with its performance. In particular, the strategy involves releasing no policy alternatives whose own failings might then be picked apart, and become the story. It assumes the media will largely shrug and accept the stonewalling on policy and move on. Here’s how the comms experts define how the strategy should be used by corporates facing unwelcome media scrutiny...More>>