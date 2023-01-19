Light Rail Not Worth $50k Per Auckland Household

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is backing Mayor Wayne Brown’s reported refusal to use ratepayer money to bail out the Government’s light rail boondoggle.

Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman, Jordan Williams, said:

“With Treasury now estimating light rail will cost up to $29.2 billion, the questions about value for money are obvious.”

“At that cost, it is the equivalent to $53,570 per Auckland household – about 15 years' worth of the average household rates bill.”

“And in the unlikely event that costs don’t escalate further, we’re still talking more than $25 grand per Auckland household – from Pukekohe to Warkworth to fund a tram that will disproportionately benefit the Prime Minister’s electorate.”

“Even covering 10% of the cost is totally unaffordable for Auckland ratepayers. Wayne Brown is right to stand up to Wellington and refuse to write a blank cheque.”

