Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Busy Summer For Biosecurity

Thursday, 19 January 2023, 11:14 am
Press Release: Biosecurity NZ

It’s been a busy summer so far for biosecurity officers protecting New Zealand’s borders from unwanted pests and diseases.

Biosecurity officers screened over half a million arriving passengers in December, says Mike Inglis, Northern Regional Commissioner, Biosecurity New Zealand.

With borders reopening, the increase in passenger traffic has been matched with a rise in infringement notices for travellers who fail to declare items that pose biosecurity risk, including food, plant products and used equipment.

Officers issued 511 infringement notices in December, compared with 467 issued in November.

“The $400 fine provides a wakeup call for travellers who unintentionally expose New Zealand to biosecurity risk. Those who deliberately smuggle biosecurity goods face prosecution and potentially much stiffer penalties, including imprisonment.”

Fresh produce was the most commonly seized undeclared item in December (420). Used equipment, such as hiking boots and camping gear, was the next highest (83), followed by meat products (58).

“These items could contain animal or plants diseases, or destructive hitchhiker pests such as fruit fly or brown marmorated stink bug.”

Some of the more unusual airport seizures included an onion that was sprouting in a passenger’s handbag and a dead rat detected in a boot inside baggage.

Mr Inglis says officers have been working across all entry pathways into New Zealand over the holiday period.

“International travel has ramped up. But we’ve also processed huge amounts of international mail and parcels. And the return of international cruise ships has contributed to the workload. Our staff have done a brilliant job in very challenging times.

“We are continuing to manage an increase in mishandled baggage that arrives separately from passengers. We have been working with Auckland Airport, ground handlers and airlines to address the issue, and have rostered more staff to do biosecurity screening of those unaccompanied bags and we are successfully clearing that baggage.

“We have also been working closely with the cruise industry to ensure passenger vessels arrive in New Zealand with clean hulls. It’s important to balance the needs of visitors to New Zealand with the need to protect our special marine environment.

“We know that biofouling on the underside of vessels is responsible for introduction of nearly 90% of marine pests. Because those pests can really impact our environment, unique marine ecosystems, aquaculture industry and economy, vessels that do not meet our biofouling rules may face itinerary restrictions or other compliance action."

“Our job is to protect New Zealand and I want to thank all of our staff for their continued commitment and professionalism."

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Biosecurity NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Fraught Journey Back To The Centre


Ever since Christopher Luxon became leader, National has adopted a “small target” strategy. This consists of offering nothing to distract the media from its focus on the government’s shortcomings and the public’s discontent with its performance. In particular, the strategy involves releasing no policy alternatives whose own failings might then be picked apart, and become the story. It assumes the media will largely shrug and accept the stonewalling on policy and move on. Here’s how the comms experts define how the strategy should be used by corporates facing unwelcome media scrutiny...
More>>



 
 

National: Luxon Sets Out Team To Contest The 2023 Election
National will work hard this year to show New Zealanders that it has the skills, policy, team, and commitment to form a Government that delivers for all Kiwis, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Cult Of Political Boldness
The next recession is shaping up as the most predicted event since the Second Coming. There are signs inflation has peaked and is receding without an increase in unemployment. This optimism isn't leading to a pause in the raising of interest rates... More>>

Government: Support To Flooded Tairāwhiti Communities
The Government is making an initial contribution of $150,000 to help communities in Tairāwhiti following ex-Tropical Cyclone Hale.
This contribution is in addition to $100,000 already committed for farmers and growers and support from MSD for displaced communities... More>>

Ngapuhi Settlement: Act With Honour Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi says the historic Waitangi Tribunal Report, dealing with the second stage of the tribunal's Te Paparahi o Te Raki (Northland) inquiry proves a deliberate and systematic collusion between settlers and colonial governments... More>>

Privacy Commissioner: Notable Increase In Data Breaches Reported
This year make your new year’s resolution to be across your privacy obligations. There has been a notable increase in data breaches reported to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 