Wai 262 To Begin Kanohi Ora Engagement At Rātana 2023

The first in person engagement for the 262nd Waitangi Tribunal claim known as the Flora, Fauna and Intellectual Property Rights claim, lodged over 30 years ago will take place at Morehu Pā from January 24th as part of the first Rātana event since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Wai 262 spokesperson and rangatira, Ngahiwi Tomoana (Ngāti Kahungunu), says that Rātana is a reminder of the hononga and ties amongst Māori and between Māori and the Crown.

“With Rātana comes the opportunity for Wai 262 to raise important matters as part of the Wai 262 Kanohi Ora engagement alongside the thoughts of kaumātua, pakeke and rangatahi from all hapū and iwi.”

Wai 262 and its representatives, known as Te Taumata Whakapūmau, will present the Kanohi Ora engagement process, which was originally requested by Wai 262 claimants in 2007 when closing submissions were made to the Waitangi Tribunal. This process enables whānau, hapū and iwi outside the original claimant whānau to join Wai 262 in the protection of their taonga Māori under the Kanohi Ora framework.

Kanohi Ora is an ethical framework for resolution that involves a strategy for whānau, hapū and iwi, followed by a process of engagement between Māori and the Crown to develop mātauranga and taonga protection mechanisms.

In February 2023 Te Taumata Whakapūmau will provide a paper to Cabinet on Sui Generis legislation to protect Taonga Māori and Mātauranga Māori, which will consider:

The prevention of misuse and misappropriation of Taonga Māori;

The development of ethics and guidelines to facilitate and encourage the appropriate use of, and benefit from, Taonga Māori;

A cost effective, properly resourced, and workable monitoring, audit, enforcement and sanction regime.

Tomoana says Rātana is the ideal starting point for iwi engagement as representatives of Wai 262, the Crown and whānau, hapū and iwi are in one space where fostering Māori Crown relationships are of importance.

“It is fitting that we begin our engagement at Rātana, a Māori movement which has sought very similar results for Māori.

We look forward to engaging those present to understand the national and international significance and importance of the protection of taonga and mātauranga within the Kanohi Ora framework” says Tomoana.

Te Taumata Whakapūmau member, Haami Piripi (Te Rarawa), says, “The Rātana movement and beliefs around the sacred aspects of our culture has been drawn into a contemporary context by Te Mangai and the continuing faith among Māori communities throughout the country.

The celebration at Rātana Pā is a nationally significant event and I couldn’t think of an occasion more appropriate to begin our journey toward finally gaining adequate protection for our knowledge and taonga and provide a level of redress which empowers our participation in the international arena.”

Those attending will have the opportunity to seek further information and resources on the engagement process at the Wai 262 space onsite. There, whānau, hapū and iwi with similar interests can also seek support in the protection of their taonga.

To find out more about Wai 262 visit the Wai 262 Website and Wai 262 Facebook page.

