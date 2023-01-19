Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Te Pāti Māori Acknowledges Jacinda Ardern's Service And Calls For Tangata Whenua Prime Minister

Thursday, 19 January 2023, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

“Te Pāti Māori wishes to thank the outstanding contribution Jacinda Ardern has made to our country" said Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer

"Jacinda Ardern led our country through its darkest times; she did so with absolute dignity while managing to keep our country’s economic status in line with the most successful OECD countries in the world.

“Our country needed the grace of a wahine to lead us through this period of our history and she did so with the utmost humility and integrity.

“It is a sad day for politics where an outstanding leader has been driven from office for constant personalisation and vilification. Her whanau have withstood the ugliest attacks over the last two years with what we believe to be the most demeaning form of politics we have ever seen” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

“We will remember Jacinda Ardern for catapulting the voice of wahine and youth onto the world stage. Her fearlessness, courage and determination broke glass ceilings” said Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader Rawiri Waititi.

“It is now time for Labour with the biggest Maori caucus ever to continue breaking glass ceilings by appointing a Tangata Whenua Leader as the Prime Minister to lead the Government into the next election.

“Anything less than this will be taking Aotearoa backwards from Jacinda Ardern’s reign.

“Lastly, we want to acknowledge Jacinda’s whānau; Clarke, Neve Te Aroha and her parents for the sacrifices they have made during a very challenging period. We are grateful to them for sharing their wife, Māmā and daughter with the country and wish them all well in their future endeavours” said Mr Waititi

