Taxpayers’ Union Thanks Prime Minister For Her Service

The Taxpayers’ Union has thanked the Prime Minister for her service to New Zealand on the announcement of her resignation next month.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director, Jordan Williams, said:

“Jacinda Ardern has navigated New Zealand through some particularly tough times in recent years.

“While the Taxpayers’ Union may have been on the opposing side of many debates from the Prime Minister, it has always been clear that she has approached her role with a spirit of dedicated public service.

“I knew Jacinda before she was a front bencher and enjoyed our banter both on and off air when we did panels and media together. Despite what detractors might say, she, like nearly all politicians, wants the very best for our country. I wish her the very best for the next chapter – whatever that looks like.”

