Taxpayers’ Union Thanks Prime Minister For Her Service
Thursday, 19 January 2023, 3:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’ Union has thanked the Prime
Minister for her service to New Zealand on the announcement
of her resignation next month.
Taxpayers’ Union
Executive Director, Jordan Williams, said:
“Jacinda
Ardern has navigated New Zealand through some particularly
tough times in recent years.
“While the
Taxpayers’ Union may have been on the opposing side
of many debates from the Prime Minister, it has always been
clear that she has approached her role with a spirit of
dedicated public service.
“I knew Jacinda before she
was a front bencher and enjoyed our banter both on and off
air when we did panels and media together. Despite what
detractors might say, she, like nearly all politicians,
wants the very best for our country. I wish her the very
best for the next chapter – whatever that looks
like.”
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Jacinda Ardern has announced she will step down as Prime Minister and Leader of the Labour Party. Her resignation will take effect on the appointment of a new Prime Minister. A caucus vote to elect a new Party Leader will occur in 3 days’ time on Sunday the 22nd of January...More>>
ALSO:
The decision by Jacinda Ardern to end her term as Prime Minister on February 7 has come as a stunning surprise. It turns the task of a centre-left government winning re-election this year from difficult to nigh on impossible. No-one else among the Labour caucus has Ardern’s ability to explain and justify the choices that government is making – let alone to carry the attack to National, and expose its feeble credentials as an alternative government for all New Zealanders. Since Grant Robertson has indicated he will not be putting his name forward for the top job, the choice probably comes down to Chris Hipkins or Michael Wood. They’re both able and hard-working, but leaders? Not so much...More>>