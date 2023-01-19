Kiingitanga Acknowledges Jacinda Ardern’s Premiership

Kiingi Tūheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII has acknowledged the premiership of the Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern who has navigated the country through a time of unprecedented change and uncertainty.

Kiingi Tuheitia understands the Prime Minister’s reasons for leaving Parliament and respects her decision to spend time with whaanau.

Kiingitanga spokesperson Rukumoana Schaafhausen said the Prime Minister had made enormous personal sacrifices to serve the nation.

“We are especially grateful for her willingness to explore creative solutions and work with the Kiingitanga to address historic grievances such as ihumaatao.”

“The Kiingitanga acknowledges the role that Jacinda Ardern has played in continuing the Crown-Maaori partnership- a thankless job in many ways.”

“We look forward to working with the new Prime Minister in due course and in the spirit of true partnership.”

© Scoop Media

