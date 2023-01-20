NEW POLL: PM's Favourability Goes Negative While Labour Hits A Record Low

For the first time in the Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll, the Prime Minister's net favourability rating is negative. Outgoing PM Jacinda Ardern’s rating has dropped 4 points compared to last month from +3% to -1%. Back in September 2021, she was on +32%.

Christopher Luxon similarly scores a result of -1% this month, but his trend over the same period has been upwards. In September 2021, he was on -33%. David Seymour is on -4% while Winston Peters scores -40%.

On decided voting intention, Labour falls 1 point from last month to 32% – its lowest ever level in our poll – while National is also down 2 points to 37%. ACT is up 1 point and the Greens are up 3 points with both sitting on 11% each. The smaller parties are New Zealand First on 2.8% and the Māori Party on 1.6%.

On seats, National is down 2 seats to 49 while Labour is down 1 seat to 41. ACT is up 1 seat and the Greens are up 4 seats to both be on 14 seats each. The Maori Party is down 2 seats to 2.

This means a slight narrowing of the gap between the two major blocs with the Centre-Right down 1 seat on last month to a combined 63 seats and the Centre-Left up 3 seats to a combined total of 55.

Video and audio analysis from Taxpayers' Union co-founder and Curia Director, David Farrar:

Question Video Link Audio Link What are the key takeaways from this poll? Download Download What does this poll show about support for the parties? Download Download Is it still all to play for going into the election? Download Download

Please note that the above were recorded prior to yesterday's announcement of the Prime Minister's resignation.

