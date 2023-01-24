How Hipkins Can Easily Scrap Three Waters
Tuesday, 24 January 2023, 11:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
With the vast majority of Kiwis seeing Three Waters
for what it is – Higher water costs, more bureaucracy, no
local control, and less democracy – Mr Hipkins should
scrap it, says the Taxpayers’ Union.
“Thee Waters
is not implemented, and there are other thought out
alternatives to improve water infrastructure delivery”,
said Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan
Williams.
“While the first Three Waters bill has
passed, not a single asset has yet been transferred to the
new super entities. The whole policy could easily be put on
ice by the new Prime Minister.”
“There is also a
clear alternative. Communities4LocalDemocacy
has worked up an alternative to Three Waters that ticks all
of our bottom lines in terms of local democratic
accountability and affordability. It is backed by the mayors
of our two largest cities, and is ready to
go.”
“Any claims that it is too late to Scrap
Three Waters, or that there is no alternative are nonsenses
on
stilts.”
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Labour has begun 2023 with the centre-left bloc behind in the polls and losing ground. That being so, did his colleagues choose Chris Hipkins as the replacement for Jacinda Ardern because they think he has a realistic shot at leading them to victory this year, or because he‘s the best option available for limiting the carnage? There’s quite a difference between a victory strategy and a damage limitation strategy. That difference will determine whether Labour will go for broke and go down fighting, or merely try to batten down the hatches, jettison its problematic cargo and hope to get as many MPs into the lifeboats by mid-October as possible. Under Hipkins, Labour seems to be going for Option Two...More>>