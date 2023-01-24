How Hipkins Can Easily Scrap Three Waters



With the vast majority of Kiwis seeing Three Waters for what it is – Higher water costs, more bureaucracy, no local control, and less democracy – Mr Hipkins should scrap it, says the Taxpayers’ Union.

“Thee Waters is not implemented, and there are other thought out alternatives to improve water infrastructure delivery”, said Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams.

“While the first Three Waters bill has passed, not a single asset has yet been transferred to the new super entities. The whole policy could easily be put on ice by the new Prime Minister.”

“There is also a clear alternative. Communities4LocalDemocacy has worked up an alternative to Three Waters that ticks all of our bottom lines in terms of local democratic accountability and affordability. It is backed by the mayors of our two largest cities, and is ready to go.”

“Any claims that it is too late to Scrap Three Waters, or that there is no alternative are nonsenses on stilts.”

