Fuel Tax Rises Should Be Scrapped As Inflation Remains Stubbornly High
Wednesday, 25 January 2023, 11:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the
Government to cancel its proposed increases to diesel
road-user charges and petrol excise taxes over the next few
months following today’s announcement that inflation
remains stubbornly high at 7.2%.
Taxpayers’ Union
Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, says:
“Things
could soon be about to get worse as the Government is intent
on increasing road-user charges and petrol excise taxes
starting over the next few months, which will increase
diesel and petrol prices at the pump. Inflation may have
flatlined in the last quarter, but these price rises will
dash any hopes of a reprieve for Kiwi families.
“The
Government claims that it is subsidising road users, but
this is not the case. The National Land Transport Fund –
which is funded by user charges and excise taxes –
subsidises loss-making railway lines and even the ‘Road to
Zero’ advertising campaign. If the Fund stopped paying for
non-road projects, the Government could keep charges and
taxes down while still investing in road
improvements.
“The incoming Prime Minister has said
that he wants to focus on the ‘bread and butter’ issues
and is concerned about the cost of living. It’s time the
rubber hit the
road.”
