PSA Mourns Passing Of Titiwhai Harawira

Kua hinga te tōtara i te wao tapu nui a Tāne, "The tōtara has fallen in Tāne’s great forest.

Te hunga kua mene ki te pō.

Haere rā e te whaea e Titiwhai. Hoki atu ki to hoa rangatira, ki te mano e tatari mai ana ia koe. Nau ra te whawhai rangatira mai rāno, i whawhai kia ū ai to tātou rangatiratanga i runga io tātou whenua puta noa i te motu. Te tino toa o ngā toa rangatira o Ngāpuhi Nui tonu. E kore to whawhai e warewaretia i o Iwi, ara i te motu katoa. Moe mai rā i roto ngā ringaringa o to tātou Atua.

Moe mai, moe mai, haere atu rā. Apiti hōno tātai hōno, koutou i te hunga wairua kia koutou, haere, haere, haere, apiti hōno, tātai hōno te hunga ora kia tātou, noho ora mai rā i raro nga manaakitanga o te runga rawa.

Today we mourn the loss of one of our most formidable Wahine Toa leaders, Titiwhai Harawira died at home surrounded by her whanau today. Titiwhai will be remembered as the Matriarch, the queen of the North who had dedicated her life to upholding the rights of Māori and social justice issues that had affected the wellbeing of Māori through colonisation and the loss of our whenua and displacement of our people. She was a staunch activist of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Wahine Māori. We celebrate your life achievements and your dedication to your people.

We loved your courage and tenacity to stand up and speak out if you didn’t agree.

Our condolences to the whanau pani. She will be taken to Hoani Waititi Marae, Henderson today.

Nō reira, moe mai rā e te Rangatira, takoto mai i to waka wairua I ngā takotoranga o ngā Whaea tupuna. Haere, haere, haere atu rā.

I roto I te manaakitanga

Te Pukenga Here Tikanga Mahi and Ngā Toa Awhina Runanga

Te Kaihautū Māori

