Poll Shows Growing Support For Cutting Fertiliser And Cows

"New polling shows growing public support for calls to cut fertiliser, regulate the dairy industry to protect water and, while not yet a majority, lower dairy cow numbers," says Greenpeace Aotearoa senior campaigner Steve Abel.

The polling results released today by Greenpeace, from a nationally representative Horizon Research survey undertaken late last year, show 61% of New Zealanders favour regulating the dairy industry in order to reduce water contamination and greenhouse gas emissions. This is a significant increase from 48% in a similar poll only a year ago, in December 2021. It also shows that a majority (55%) support phasing out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser.

"The poll shows there is widespread and growing support for regulating the dairy industry to achieve cleaner waters, reduce climate emissions, and to phase out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser," says Abel.

The poll also shows increasing support for the Government to introduce laws to lower the number of dairy cows. In December 2021, 51% opposed passing laws to lower the number of dairy cows in the country. This has dropped to 44%, and in November 2022, 33% support the idea (significantly up from 25% a year ago).

This polling echoes findings in a TVNZ poll undertaken in May 2022, when 34% voted yes to reducing cows.

"It is increasingly obvious to people that the sheer number of dairy cows is a major factor in climate and river pollution and drinking water contamination.

"We have too many cows crammed onto the land. The enormous volumes of urine and dung they collectively excrete, and the superheating methane gas they belch is killing our rivers and our climate and turning rural groundwater undrinkable with nitrate contamination.

"Both our latest poll and the TVNZ poll in May show that over a third of New Zealanders now want to see fewer cows," says Abel.

"Globally and in New Zealand, we need to move our farming to more plant-based regenerative and organic production if we are to avert the worst climate chaos," says Abel.

The findings come fast on the heels of Fonterra securing the top spot for the second year running as New Zealand’s biggest climate polluter. Greenpeace wants to see Fonterra required to take action at least along the lines of French dairy giant Danone which has committed to a 30% cut in methane emissions by 2030 based on the global methane pledge to which New Zealand is also a signatory.

"These polls show that the Government has a mandate to lead on protecting our climate, rivers and drinking water from the worst excesses of the dairy industry. They urgently need to get on with doing it," says Abel.

