Protestors Say Nup To The Wellington Cup Comparing The Abuse To That Suffered By Gladiators

What: Protest at Wellington Cup 2023

When: Tomorrow - Saturday 28th January 2023 11.30am

Where: Front entrance – Wellington Racing Club

Activists from the Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) will gather right outside the main entrance of the Wellington Cup with props that symbolise the blood that is shed on the racetrack.

Activists will create a powerful visual display by wearing and using various props to demonstrate to racegoers the abuse that takes place inside and to plant the seeds that horse racing is 21st century legalised cruelty.

The Wellington Cup is a celebration of animal abuse. The public are attending the races because they are not connecting the dots. Horse racing is blatant, inherent animal cruelty that happens right before their eyes, but is cleverly disguised by fashion, music and money.

Quotes attributable to CPR NZ spokesperson Fran Elizabeth

"This industry is profiting from the exploitation of humans and non-humans, ruining the lives of countless sentient individuals in the process.

"The Washington Post and Enquirer are calling for an end to this blood sport.

"For many centuries, we celebrated gladiators fighting in duels to their death. The gladiators were schooled under harsh conditions and segregated. These men were mostly captive, no different to the frightened animals who are subjected to harsh training techniques and trapped in stalls for 22 hours of the day - a typical life for a horse used in racing.

"We now look upon these acts of violence as horrific and archaic. One day, we will reflect the same way on our current treatment of animals.

"The world is evolving. Animal rights awareness and veganism is on the rise. Seaworld discontinued the captive-breeding of orcas. There are rodeo bans in cities such as Pittsburgh & San Francisco. Floridians voted overwhelmingly to phase out greyhound racing and tthe majority of American greyhound racetracks have closed down."

Some facts from NZ this year:

Deaths: 13 (that were on track and that we know of)

Records of excessive Whip Use: 415

Horses that were fractious (showed signs of stress and agitation): 253

Total Injuries this year: 282

Serious Injuries: 107

Horses that were recorded to have bled from their lungs (EIPH) so badly it was noted: 40



