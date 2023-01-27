Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Protestors Say Nup To The Wellington Cup Comparing The Abuse To That Suffered By Gladiators

Friday, 27 January 2023, 9:35 am
Press Release: Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses


What: Protest at Wellington Cup 2023
When: Tomorrow - Saturday 28th January 2023 11.30am
Where: Front entrance – Wellington Racing Club

Activists from the Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) will gather right outside the main entrance of the Wellington Cup with props that symbolise the blood that is shed on the racetrack.

Activists will create a powerful visual display by wearing and using various props to demonstrate to racegoers the abuse that takes place inside and to plant the seeds that horse racing is 21st century legalised cruelty.

The Wellington Cup is a celebration of animal abuse. The public are attending the races because they are not connecting the dots. Horse racing is blatant, inherent animal cruelty that happens right before their eyes, but is cleverly disguised by fashion, music and money.

Quotes attributable to CPR NZ spokesperson Fran Elizabeth

"This industry is profiting from the exploitation of humans and non-humans, ruining the lives of countless sentient individuals in the process.

"The Washington Post and Enquirer are calling for an end to this blood sport.

"For many centuries, we celebrated gladiators fighting in duels to their death. The gladiators were schooled under harsh conditions and segregated. These men were mostly captive, no different to the frightened animals who are subjected to harsh training techniques and trapped in stalls for 22 hours of the day - a typical life for a horse used in racing.

"We now look upon these acts of violence as horrific and archaic. One day, we will reflect the same way on our current treatment of animals.

"The world is evolving. Animal rights awareness and veganism is on the rise. Seaworld discontinued the captive-breeding of orcas. There are rodeo bans in cities such as Pittsburgh & San Francisco. Floridians voted overwhelmingly to phase out greyhound racing and tthe majority of American greyhound racetracks have closed down."

Some facts from NZ this year:

Deaths: 13 (that were on track and that we know of) 
Records of excessive Whip Use: 415 
Horses that were fractious (showed signs of stress and agitation): 253
Total Injuries this year: 282 
Serious Injuries: 107
Horses that were recorded to have bled from their lungs (EIPH) so badly it was noted: 40 
 

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Shrinking Of Labour’s Vision


Labour has begun 2023 with the centre-left bloc behind in the polls and losing ground. That being so, did his colleagues choose Chris Hipkins as the replacement for Jacinda Ardern because they think he has a realistic shot at leading them to victory this year, or because he‘s the best option available for limiting the carnage? There’s quite a difference between a victory strategy and a damage limitation strategy. That difference will determine whether Labour will go for broke and go down fighting, or merely try to batten down the hatches, jettison its problematic cargo and hope to get as many MPs into the lifeboats by mid-October as possible. Under Hipkins, Labour seems to be going for Option Two...
More>>


 
 


National: More New Zealanders In Hardship
An explosion in hardship payments shows that the cost-of-living crisis is out of control and families are relying on handouts just to eat, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says... More>>



Grant Robertson: Greater Focus On Supporting Kiwis As Inflation Unchanged
The Government will sharpen its focus on supporting New Zealanders dealing with cost of living pressures in a difficult global environment as annual inflation remained unchanged... More>>


Maxim Institute: Chris Hipkins’ Trust Challenge
Many commentators are now suggesting that Labour will abandon identity politics and move to the “bread-and-butter” right. But there’s a deeper problem our new PM must contend with; the issue of trust in institutions, particularly in the government... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government For The Five Months Ended 30 November 2022
Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the five months ended 30 November 2022... More>>


The Conversation: Jacinda Ardern's resignation: gender and the toll of strong, compassionate leadership “Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown”, wrote Shakespeare, way back in the 1500s. It’s not a new idea that top-level leadership jobs are intensely stressful and pose a heavy toll... More>>


National: Luxon Sets Out Team To Contest The 2023 Election
National will work hard this year to show New Zealanders that it has the skills, policy, team, and commitment to form a Government that delivers for all Kiwis, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 