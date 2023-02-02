IrrigationNZ Says RMA Reform Must Enable Critical Water Infrastructure Following Flood Disaster
“The recent flooding in Auckland, Northland and the Bay of Plenty has caused chaos and has put people, homes and businesses at risk. It has also decimated huge crops of fruit and vegetables at a time when we are already paying significantly more than we were a year ago,” says Vanessa Winning, Chief Executive of Irrigation New Zealand.
“This disaster demonstrates the
need for New Zealand to better mitigate the impacts of
climate change - and water management is a significant part
of this.
“Water capture and storage
is a proven way to reduce the destructive effects of
flooding by regulating the water flow and volume into
vulnerable areas. Drawing on water from storage also
supports food production. The more volatility in the
climate, the more we need resilience in water
infrastructure.
“The reform of New
Zealand’s Resource Management Act (RMA) gives us an
opportunity to prioritise water infrastructure as part of
our climate change response.
“At a time
when a changing climate poses such significant risk to lives
and livelihoods, when food affordability - particularly
fresh fruit and vegetables is really biting - practical,
long term water management should be considered critical to
New Zealand’s future and enabled by the legislation which
replaces the RMA.
“Unfortunately in its
current reading, the Natural and Built Environment Bill
(NBEB), which is proposed as the replacement to the RMA,
does quite the opposite and stymies this critical
infrastructure development.
“The
NBEB proposes to truncate water consents to a maximum of 10
years for all users which disincentives investment in water
capture and storage infrastructure and makes it uninsurable
and hard to finance. This also impacts our ability to
increase local hydro generation and reliable drinking water
supplies.
“We urge the Government to
ensure the resource management reform enables development of
regional water infrastructure and that there is a consenting
pathway to reflect its national significance for the
wellbeing of our communities, environment and
economy.
“The NBEB as currently
drafted also creates more compliance, more restrictions and
more uncertainty for water users who rely on available water
to grow our food, in particular fruit and vegetables,
viticulture and crops. The NBEB needs to provide certainty,
reliability and flexibility to our food growers at a time
when we need them most.
“This is some of
the most important legislation and law to be formed in a
generation. It significantly impacts every part of New
Zealand - let us use this opportunity to get it right,”
concludes Ms Winning.
The initial deadline for submissions to the Environment Select Committee on the Natural and Built Environment Bill (NBEB) is this weekend.