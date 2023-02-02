Living Costs Increase For All Household Groups

Increasing prices continued to affect all household groups in the 12 months to December 2022, Stats NZ said today.

The cost of living for the average household (as measured by the household living-costs price indexes) increased by 8.2 percent in the 12 months to December 2022.

Inflation experienced from the December 2021 quarter to the December 2022 quarter:



all households was 8.2 percent

beneficiary was 6.9 percent

Māori was 8.1 percent

superannuitant was 7.4 percent

highest-spending households was 9.4 percent

lowest-spending households was 7.1 percent.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:

© Scoop Media

