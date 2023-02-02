Living Costs Increase For All Household Groups
Increasing prices continued to affect all household groups in the 12 months to December 2022, Stats NZ said today.
The cost of living for the average household (as measured by the household living-costs price indexes) increased by 8.2 percent in the 12 months to December 2022.
Inflation experienced from the December 2021
quarter to the December 2022
quarter:
- all households was 8.2 percent
- beneficiary was 6.9 percent
- Māori was 8.1 percent
- superannuitant was 7.4 percent
- highest-spending households was 9.4 percent
- lowest-spending households was 7.1 percent.
Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:
- Living costs increase for all household groups
- Household living-costs price indexes: December 2022 quarter
- CSV files for download