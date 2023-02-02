Age Concern New Zealand Welcomes Ginny Andersen, The New Minister For Seniors.

Age Concern New Zealand would like to extend a warm welcome to new Minister for Seniors, Ginny Andersen, who takes up the Seniors portfolio from the Hon Dr Ayesha Verrall.

Karen Billings-Jensen, Chief Executive Age Concern New Zealand, says “We are fortunate to have a growing and increasingly diverse older population in Aotearoa; within a decade there will be close to 1.2 million New Zealanders aged 65+, with Māori, Pasifika and Asian New Zealanders growing at particularly high rates”.

“The increasing diversity of older New Zealanders offers both significant challenges and opportunities for Age Concern New Zealand and Aotearoa as a whole.

“We’re very excited to have opportunity to work alongside the Minister to meet the changing and diverse needs of our ageing population”.

“The Age Concern family would also like to thank outgoing Minister for Seniors, Hon Dr Ayesha Verrall for her support of our work and her commitment to the well-being of older people of Aotearoa New Zealand during her time in office”, says Karen.

“We are sure her experience as Minister for Seniors will equip her well in getting better outcomes for older people in her new role as Health Minister”.

Age Concern New Zealand plays an important role in delivering services and infrastructure to support older people across New Zealand.

Wayne Bradshaw, National President of Age Concern New Zealand, says “Challenges associated with our ageing population include rising health costs, housing needs, poorer mental and physical health, and disadvantage and isolation because they are not digitally savvy. We are eager to work together with the new Minister to progress these”.

“Being able to live longer with a high quality of life, dignity and respect is an aspiration of our times” he added.

© Scoop Media

