Government Better Not Be All Talk On Its Proposed Mining Ban

Friday, 3 February 2023, 3:46 pm
Press Release: Ours Not Mines

Ours Not Mines is cautiously excited about reporting that the Government is drafting legislation to ban new mines on conservation land.

The anti-mining group's spokesperson, Morgan Donoghue says:

"The Government has been promising us some action for 5 years now, so we're happy that it seems there's some progress but we're still pretty sceptical that they'll actually follow through. The environment is running out of time and they still seem to want to spend what little time we have left talking and not doing.

"They have already said they won't be supporting Eugenie Sage's bill to do exactly what is being reported the new bill will do, which doesn't fill us with that much optimism.

"Given the climate emergency we’re facing, for Kiwis to not have to worry about tailings dams leaching into their rivers and seas is very important. Adding more co2 in to the atmosphere by digging up precious metals only adds to the climate emergency

"The reaction from the mining companies to even the suggestion of a new law tells us they are worried - and so they should be. Their day of reckoning is coming for what they've done to the planet. Halting all mines should be the least of their concerns. Profits before planet is what got us into this climate emergency.

"We think OceanaGold's proposed new Wharekiraponga mine is illegal and skirting past DOC regulations. Classic mining company behaviour. They are not the good guys.

"Until this bill is passed, we will keep the pressure on to make sure this beautiful country is protected for future generations. Aotearoa is for the people of Aotearoa. Not greedy foreign mining companies.

