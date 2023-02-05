Mariameno Kapa-Kingi Poised To Take The Tai Tokerau Seat In The 2023 General Election

Today, Te Pāti Māori officially announced Mariameno Kapa-Kingi as their candidate for the Te Tai Tokerau electorate in this year’s General Election. The announcement was part of the pōwhiri for MPs at Te Whare Rūnanga o Waitangi.

“Making the announcement in the presence of my own in Te Tai Tokerau, of those who have shaped who I am, also at a time and place where tino rangatiratanga, Te Whakaputanga, and Te Tiriti are front and centre, just made Māori sense to me.”

“I’m absolutely ready to continue the fight for what is rightfully ours, so our tamariki and our mokopuna can be absolutely free to thrive within their true selves” said Kapa-Kingi

Te Pāti Māori President, John Tamihere says, “Mariameno has committed decades of her life to the health and wellbeing of whānau Māori in Te Tai Tokerau in the field of social services, having held several leadership positions within iwi and other Māori organisations. It is only fitting she has is announced at the very place her tūpuna dreamed and fought for tino rangatiratanga and mana Māori Motuhake.

“The growing force of Te Pāti Māori is only going to grow with Mariameno rejoining the ranks. She is not one to waiver and she wholly embodies the kaupapa of Te Pāti Māori – driving relentlessly for what is best for Māori, and nothing less.

“Mariameno also clearly has the support of her whānau and respective communities across Te Tai Tokerau, who are all at her back as she poises to take over the Tai Tokerau seat. This shows she does not give up easily, and with some campaign experience now under the belt, I’m excited to see the momentum she and Te Pāti Māori can gain in the lead up to October” said Tamihere.

“I believe our people deserve better and are ready for change. The time is now for us to reclaim our role as rangatira of ourselves first and foremost, within our own kāinga, and upon our own whenua. For whānau, tamariki, and mokopuna to come first. Bring on the election and an unashamedly Māori future!” said Kapa-Kingi

