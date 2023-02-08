Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Policy Victory For The Taxpayers’ Union: Hipkins Scraps The Media Merger No One Wanted

Wednesday, 8 February 2023, 3:20 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is delighted at the news that the TVNZ/RNZ media merger is to be scrapped.

Taxpayers' Union Executive Director, Jordan Williams, said:

“Our former Chairman, a former TVNZ board member, Barrie Saunders was among the first to ask the fundamental question about what problem the proposed merger intended to solve, and point out the disgraceful process in which this reform was hatched."

“Far from creating a more diverse media landscape, the merger would have served to concentrate power, and erode diversity and trust in media sources."

“We welcome the policy being scraped, and look forward to an increased focus by both TVNZ and RNZ on serving all Kiwis with good public service broadcasting and current affairs. That must mean a turning of the page, rejection of polarisation, and striving to serve a wider audience than a safe space for the intellectual or metropolitan elite.”

“The Government budgeted $3 million on contract work for branding the new entity. The Taxpayers’ Union did it for $300. Let’s hope that money isn’t wasted.”

