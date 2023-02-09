Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Hospitality NZ Welcomes Financial Support For Businesses Impacted By Flooding

Thursday, 9 February 2023, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Hospitality NZ

The Government’s $5 million support package for Auckland region businesses hit by the recent flooding is a welcome start that followed strong advocacy, says Hospitality New Zealand.

“No one has any idea what the true and final cost to business of this event will be, but this package is a good start to getting businesses across Auckland, Northland, Bay of Plenty, Thames/Coromandel and Waikato back on their feet,” says Chief Executive Julie White.

“Hospitality NZ, as the voice for hospitality and accommodation, is part of the Auckland Business Leaders Roundtable that has been working with the Government and advocating for targeted support for those businesses impacted by the weather events and flooding.

“That advocacy included meeting with Prime Minister Hon Chris Hipkins and Minister for Small Business Ginny Anderson, and we’re delighted it has paid off and they have come to the party.”

The fund includes: $3m for flood recovery payments, $1m for mental wellbeing through the business-led First Step programme, and $1m for small business advice. The money will be delivered through the Auckland Business Chamber, the Employers and Manufacturers Association, Whāriki (Auckland’s Māori Business Network) and the Pacific Business Trust.

“Details on how business can apply for funds will be made available soon, and we will be strongly advocating to quickly get the money out the door to those who need it.

“We also welcome Inland Revenue's decision to waive penalties for late payments or late filings of returns for businesses.

“This event has hit many businesses at a time they were still recovering from the shocks of recent years, so they need all the help they can get as quickly as we can get it to them.”

