Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

Monday, 13 February 2023, 3:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points. ACT is up 0.9 points to 11.7% while the Greens are down 2.8 points to 7.8%.

The smaller parties were NZ First on 2.9%, the Māori Party on 2.1%, TOP on 2.0%, NZ Outdoors & Freedom on 1.0%, Democracy NZ on 0.9%, New Conservative on 0.8%, and Vision NZ on 0.2%.

Both Labour and National are on 46 seats with the former up 5 seats on last month and the latter down 3. ACT is up 1 seat to 15 while the Greens are down 4 to 10. The Maori Party is up 1 seat to 3.

This means only a slight uptick in the combined total for the Centre-Left to 56 seats – up 1 from last month. While the Centre-Right dips to 61 seats – down 2 seats – but still has just enough to form a government.

New Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins, scores a net favourability rating of +27%, which is 28 points higher than Jacinda Ardern’s final score as PM. New Deputy Prime Minister debuts with a net favourability rating of -12%.

Christopher Luxon’s net favourability has decreased 4 points from -1% to -5% while ACT leader David Seymour dips 7 points from -4% to -11%.

For preferred Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern was on 34% last month while Chris Hipkins debuts at 30%. Luxon increases by 1 point to 26%.

Jacinda Ardern still has 9% while David Semyour is on 8%, Winston Peters on 3.5%, Chloe Swarbrick on 1.9% James Shaw on 1.3%, Matt King on 1.3%, Leighton Baker on 1.0% and Nicola Willis on 0.7%.

Taxpayers' Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, said:

"Like other recent public polls, Labour is benefiting from a bit of a bounce under its new leader although this seems to have come primarily at the expense of the Greens. This means that while the gap between the two blocs has narrowed slightly, on these numbers the Centre-Right can still form government – just.

"Voters also seem to be willing to give Chris Hipkins a chance as he debuts in our poll with a strong net favourability rating, but this could soon change if he is not seen to deliver on his promise to refocus his Government onto the 'bread and butter' issues facing New Zealanders."

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why We’re Facing Fewer, More Intense, Cyclones In Future


As Cyclone Gabrielle leaves its mark on New Zealand, there are still limits on what the scientific research can say definitively about how climate change will affect future cyclonic activity in the South Pacific. For the past decade or more, the research language has been couched in terms of medium to high probabilities. Paradoxically, fewer cyclones are being expected, but these are likely to be more intense in nature, and characterised by higher rainfall, greater wind speed and bigger storm surges... More>>


 
 

EDS: Releases First Working Paper On Managed Retreat Law

EDS has released its first working paper as part of its Aotearoa New Zealand’s Climate Change Adaptation Act: Building a Durable Future project. The project is focussed on developing recommendations... More>>

Government: Urges People To Prepare For Cyclone Gabrielle
Cyclone Gabrielle could bring significant severe weather to many regions of Aotearoa New Zealand and the Government stands ready to support communities that may be impacted... More>>



Government: Takes New Direction With Policy Refocus

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced a suite of programmes that are being cancelled or delayed in order to put the Government’s focus on the cost of living... More>>


PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


Human Rights Commission: Recognising Tino Rangatiratanga Key To Ending Racism

Establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and recognising Māori tino rangatiratanga among recommendations in two new reports. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 