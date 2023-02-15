Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Hector’s Dolphin Litany Of Loss Shows More Action Urgently Needed: Advocates

Wednesday, 15 February 2023, 2:50 pm
Press Release: Maui and Hector's Dolphin Defenders

Dolphin advocates are calling for more action on Hector’s dolphins protection after the Department of Conservation’s latest incident update shows a mother and calf killed in a trawl net, and several calves found dead.

Since August 2021 33 dolphins have been reported entangled or dead, with one dolphin released alive after becoming caught in a cray pot line. Two of the incidents included Māui dolphins, and others were from small unprotected populations including Golden Bay.

Hector’s dolphins are found only in New Zealand waters, and sub-species populations can number as low as 40 individuals. But advocates say the Government lumps all Hector’s together which gives the impression hundreds can die - or be killed, each year and that’s sustainable.

Māui and Hector’s Dolphin Defenders group chairwoman Christine Rose, says “No dolphins should drown in fishing gear’ and the tragic death of a mother and calf shows more marine protection is needed.

“The fact that there were at least 13 calves found dead over the last eighteen months shows the fragility of the future population. Trawling is a threat to dolphins across their habitat, and compounds other threats to the dolphins’ survival.”

Rose says, “Add climate change into the mix, which is affecting what the dolphins eat, it’s clear the dolphins are under pressure. "This litany of loss shows the government must do more to protect the dolphins from all the threats they face”.

Group deputy-chair and Canterbury campaigner Genevieve Robinson, says “I was very saddened to see so many calves included in the latest numbers, especially the mother and calf caught in a trawl net in Pegasus bay.
We just can’t keep allowing risk after risk to the dolphins’ habitat without recognising that there will be consequences.
“Here, we have the consequences.”

Robinson says a network of marine reserves was required.
“It’s clear current regulations are not working as they should.”The accumulation of threats the dolphins’ face include high-speed activities like the SailGP race set for Lyttelton this March.


Rose adds that many additional deaths may not reported, and in many cases the cause of death is unknown.

“One problem is that with a lack of full observer and camera coverage on the fishing fleet, and the trawl fleet in particular, there may be many more deaths that go unseen”. “It’s not just dolphins either, but so many species are threatened due to and under-protected ocean.”

Rose and the Dolphin Defenders group are calling on New Zealanders to ensure marine conservation is on the agenda this election year. While political parties have narrowed their focus on economic issues, Rose says current fishing practices actually put the NZ economy at risk as well as the dolphins. “Inadequate fishing regulation has been recognised by the US Supreme Court which recently banned the importation of some NZ fish to the US because of lax bycatch rules relating to Māui dolphins.

Rose says, “The Government hides behind arguable science which says the Hector’s dolphin population is healthy across the South Island, even though many of the subpopulations are even smaller and at more risk, than Māui.”

“The ongoing deaths of adults and calves in trawling gear, and from a wider range of causes shows that more, comprehensive protection is needed,” yet promised oceans reform has stalled under the current Government, and doesn’t look likely to improve under National.

“We are in a biodiversity and climate crisis, and these deaths show dolphins across the country are affected by direct and indirect threats, that the NZ Government must address. That means standing up to the fishing industry, banning trawling out to 100m deep to protect Hector’s and other species, and developing many more marine reserves for healthy dolphins and healthy ecosystems too.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Maui and Hector's Dolphin Defenders on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Protests Inside Israel


This week in Jerusalem, about 100,000 Israelis took to the streets to demonstrate against plans by the recently elected coalition government of Benjamin “ Bibi” Netanyahu to reduce the power and independence of the judiciary. If Netanyahu and his new ultra-right allies get their way, the reforms will (a) weaken the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down laws (b) allow court rulings to be over-ridden by a simple majority in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset and (c) give the government more power over the committee that gets to appoint the nation’s judges... More>>


 
 



Government: New Sanctions And Travel Bans On Iran
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions on Iranians supplying drones to Russia and expanded travel bans on those responsible for the violent response to protests... More>>


Government: Proposed Parliament Sitting Plan For Week Ahead
Following the declaration of a national state of emergency the plan for the week ahead at Parliament has changed. “This an unprecedented storm which is affecting people... More>>

EDS: Releases First Working Paper On Managed Retreat Law

EDS has released its first working paper as part of its Aotearoa New Zealand’s Climate Change Adaptation Act: Building a Durable Future project. The project is focussed on developing recommendations... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 