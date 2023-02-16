Return To Net Migration Gains In 2022

There was a provisional net migration gain of 15,800 in 2022, Stats NZ said today.

The net migration gain in 2022 was a turnaround from a net migration loss of 15,000 in 2021, but below pre-COVID net migration gains, which averaged 57,600 a year in 2014–2019.

“2022 was a year of two halves, with monthly net migration losses in the first half of the year more than offset by monthly net migration gains in the second half of the year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

