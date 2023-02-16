Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Representation Matters: The Eldernet Group Encourages All New Zealanders To Participate In 2023 Census

Thursday, 16 February 2023, 12:31 pm
Press Release: ElderNet

The saying ‘actions have consequences’ is one we’ve heard many times. But when it comes to the 2023 Census, it’s inaction that could have particularly significant consequences for you and the people you love.

As our population grows older, it is crucial for the Government to understand key issues around ageing; knowing the types of challenges faced by people, for example (housing, mobility issues, health factors), can provide the Government with a blueprint for how to keep us ageing well. It’s important every older person has their voice heard in this year’s census to ensure that the information available to Government is fully representative. Not convinced? Consider this fictional story about Sam.

Sam lives in a provincial town and turned 81 last year. Sam hasn’t taken part in a New Zealand census since the 1990s – “doesn’t see much point, as nothing ever changes” is Sam’s reasoning. Many of Sam’s neighbours and wider community have similar misgivings about this year’s census, especially given that their participation in 2018’s census “made no difference at all.”

When Census Day came around, less than half of the town’s population filled in their form. This resulted in the town’s resources and services being significantly underfunded: the town’s infrastructure (such as roads and water services) fell into disrepair, and hospitals and schools became overcrowded.

After suffering a stroke, Sam was rushed to hospital. On arrival, however, Sam was told there were no beds available and that the only option will be a transfer to the next closest hospital – more than 100 kilometres away. Due to the distance, however, Sam’s family were not able to visit while Sam recovered in hospital. Before being discharged, Sam was assessed as requiring residential care; unfortunately, due to underfunding, there was no room available at the care home in his town, nor was there suitable accessible housing available in the interim. As a result, Sam was forced to move to a care home in the city – again, far away from his family.

Sound like a situation you would want for yourself or a loved one? We wouldn’t.

We do, however, understand that the 2018 Census (in which some vulnerable populations felt excluded due to its impetus on ‘going digital’, resulting in inadequate data) may put you off from participating this year – but it absolutely shouldn’t.

In 2023, Stats NZ have pledged to have twice as many census collectors (which will bring the numbers of collectors closer to that of pre-2018 levels). Paper forms will be easier to access, and more community events (where people can drop-in and get help with the census) have been organised across the country. The organisation has also partnered with Age Concern and SeniorNet to provide more support for older New Zealanders. This will include hands-on assistance from volunteers to fill out forms (either online or paper) and help accessing additional resources, such as large print census forms and information in te reo Māori and other languages.

We can also do our bit to ensure the older people in our life are counted in this year’s census, whether it’s assisting them to fill out a form online, helping arrange paper forms to be sent to them, or simply chatting with them about the importance of participating.

Representation matters and every one of us needs to be counted. We need to make this year’s census really count, which is why The Eldernet Group encourages you and the older people in your life to have their voices heard on 7 March.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from ElderNet on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Protests Inside Israel


This week in Jerusalem, about 100,000 Israelis took to the streets to demonstrate against plans by the recently elected coalition government of Benjamin “ Bibi” Netanyahu to reduce the power and independence of the judiciary. If Netanyahu and his new ultra-right allies get their way, the reforms will (a) weaken the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down laws (b) allow court rulings to be over-ridden by a simple majority in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset and (c) give the government more power over the committee that gets to appoint the nation’s judges... More>>


 
 


Government: Accounts In Solid Shape To Respond To Impact Of Cyclone Gabrielle

The Government’s books are in good shape to meet the challenges ahead and support New Zealanders facing cost of living pressures and extreme weather events. For the six months to the end of December, the Operating Balance before Gains and Losses (OBEGAL) recorded a deficit of $2.8 billion... More>>



Government: New Sanctions And Travel Bans On Iran
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions on Iranians supplying drones to Russia and expanded travel bans on those responsible for the violent response to protests... More>>


Government: Proposed Parliament Sitting Plan For Week Ahead
Following the declaration of a national state of emergency the plan for the week ahead at Parliament has changed. “This an unprecedented storm which is affecting people... More>>



Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 