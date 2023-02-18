Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Blair Cameron selected as National’s candidate in Nelson

Saturday, 18 February 2023, 2:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Blair Cameron has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate in Nelson for the 2023 General Election.

After growing up in Canterbury, Mr Cameron studied at Brown University in the United States before working as a senior research specialist at Princeton University. More recently, he has held concurrent roles in research, consulting and teaching for the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the Leadership Academy for Development at Stanford University.

“It’s a massive honour to be selected as National’s candidate for Nelson,” Mr Cameron says.

“The hard work starts right now. I’ll be meeting as many people as I can and campaigning hard to earn Nelson’s support so I can advocate for them as part of Chris Luxon’s National team.

“My thoughts in the past few days have been with those in the North Island dealing with the unimaginable loss of loved ones, homes and businesses. It was only six months ago we had devastating flooding in Nelson, so I know everyone here will empathise with the families affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Since returning from overseas in 2020, I’ve wanted to do something about the direction our country is heading. I’m stepping up as National’s candidate for Nelson because National is the only party that will deliver results so that all New Zealanders get ahead.

“Rising costs are hitting Nelson families hard. Labour is spending $1 billion more per week than when it came to office with wasteful government spending fueling inflation. Now that interest rates are being hiked to keep a lid on inflation, mortgage-paying families in places like Nelson are the ones left with increased repayments in the hundreds of dollars per week.

“It’s clear Labour’s approach isn’t working and is just making things harder for people. In an unstable economic environment, National will strengthen our economy so we can reduce the cost of living, lift incomes, build the infrastructure we need for the future, restore law and order and deliver better education and health services.

“I’ve made Nelson my home because I believe it’s one of the best places to live, work and play in New Zealand. I’m aspirational for Nelson and will fight for the opportunity to make it even better by electing a National Government that will deliver for people in Nelson.”

Authorised by W Durning, 41 Pipitea Street, Wellington

Biographical notes

Blair Cameron, 31, was born in Canterbury and raised in Highbank, attending Mount Hutt College before winning a scholarship to study at the United World College in Hong Kong. He now lives in Nelson, working remotely as part of the teaching faculty at the Leadership Academy for Development, a centre at Stanford University.

Blair previously worked as a Research Officer for the International Monetary Fund’s legal department, and as a consultant for the World Bank.

After gaining a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from Brown University, Blair worked as a senior research specialist at Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs. His work has predominantly focused on improving public sector performance.

Outside of work, Blair enjoys rugby, racing, and tramping in New Zealand’s national parks.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Disaster Politics


Most of us have been the CEOs of our own lives for long enough to realise that Cyclone Gabrielle has done a massive amount of destruction that will be very expensive to fix. Some people have lost everything. Extensive damage has been done to roads, houses, and to water, energy, and communications systems. There will be costly compensation packages for firms, farmers and fruit and vegetable growers. If we want to fully future proof the nation’s infrastructure, we’re talking billions... More>>


 
 


Forest Owners' Association: Forest Owners Want Genetic Technology Approved
The Forest Owners Organisation says New Zealand needs to concentrate on the safety of genetic technology on a case-by-case basis rather than persisting with blanket bans... More>>


Government: Accounts In Solid Shape To Respond To Impact Of Cyclone Gabrielle

The Government’s books are in good shape to meet the challenges ahead and support New Zealanders facing cost of living pressures and extreme weather events. For the six months to the end of December, the Operating Balance before Gains and Losses (OBEGAL) recorded a deficit of $2.8 billion... More>>



Government: New Sanctions And Travel Bans On Iran
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions on Iranians supplying drones to Russia and expanded travel bans on those responsible for the violent response to protests... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>



Educational Institute: Report Shows How Tough COVID-19 Was For Children, Educators
The Quality Public Education Coalition’s report on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students shows the need for a systemic overhaul of primary education's funding and staffing models... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 