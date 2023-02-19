Miles Anderson Selected As National’s Candidate In Waitaki

Southburn-based farmer Miles Anderson has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate in Waitaki for the 2023 General Election.

Mr Anderson has been a farmer for more than 20 years and has served on the Federated Farmers board and as chair of its Meat & Wool Industry Group.

“It’s an honour to be selected as National’s candidate in Waitaki. I’ll be getting to work straight away to meet as many people as I can across the electorate to campaign for a National Government,” says Mr Anderson.

“I know I speak for people across Waitaki when I say our thoughts are with our neighbours in the North Island who’ve lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods in Cyclone Gabrielle.

“I’m standing as National’s candidate because only National can strengthen our economy so we can reduce the cost of living, lift incomes, build the infrastructure we need and deliver health and education services which focus on outcomes, not bureaucracy.

“Under Labour, the cost of everything is climbing and stretching families’ budgets in communities across Waitaki. The Government is fueling inflation with wasteful spending and bad policy which sees our businesses unable to get the staff they need.

“As Chris Luxon said recently, we need to back our farmers like we back the All Blacks. National understands the contribution farmers make to New Zealand and will work with them, not against them. As a farmer, I will always be a strong advocate for our primary sector.

“I’m ambitious for Waitaki and the people who make it one of the best places to live in New Zealand. I’ll back our communities and can’t wait to fight for the opportunity to represent them as part of Chris Luxon’s National team.”

Biographical notes

Miles Anderson was raised in Southburn, where his family has farmed for generations. After completing his schooling in Oamaru, Miles gained a Bachelor of Agriculture from Massey University. A self-employed farmer since 2000, Miles also ran his own livestock ultrasound scanning business for 20 years.

Miles’ expertise in farming also extended to him being a member of Federated Farmers’ national board and chair of its Meat & Wool Industry Group from 2017 to 2020. Before that, Miles was heavily involved in Federated Farmers’ South Canterbury branch, serving as chair of its Meat & Fibre Industry Group for six years.

Since 2008, Miles has chaired the Southburn Amenities Society and is also a founding member of the Pareora Catchment Group.

