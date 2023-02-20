Auckland Council’s Consultancy Bill Nears $100 Million



After initially refusing to provide the information, Auckland Council has months later revealed the eyewatering amount they spent on consultants and temporary staff in the 2022 financial year.



Consultancy Temporary Staff Auckland Council $86.1m $8.0m Eke Panuku $1.8m $2.9m Tataki Auckland Unlimited $5.5m $1.8m Tataki Auckland Unlimited Trust $6.8m $1.1m

Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Jordan Williams says:

“Auckland Council is already guilty of bureaucratic inflation of their permanent workforce, so to be spending so many millions of additional ratepayer dollars on consultants and contractors is simply obscene.

“Now is the time for Wayne Brown to get out his red pen and start cutting out the unnecessary spending that is driving rates increases and taking funding from projects that materially improve Auckland’s functioning.

“Be ruthless, Wayne. Cut the stupid spending so Aucklanders can see their rates going towards vital infrastructure projects.”

© Scoop Media

