Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Three Waters Judgement Accepts Confiscation Of Assets With No Compensation

Tuesday, 21 February 2023, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

TIMARU, WAIMAKARIRI, WHANGAREI DISTRICT COUNCILS

The decision of the High Court issued today confirms the Government’s Three Waters plan is expropriating councils’ Three Water assets and that the decision to pay compensation rests with Parliament.

Timaru, Waimakariri and Whangarei District Councils had asked the High Court for declarations on the rights and interests that property ownership entails.

In her judgement released today Justice Mallon wrote: “I accept that the Three Waters reforms involve a form of expropriation for which compensation could be given but, whether it is, is ultimately a matter for Parliament.”

While the judgement declines to give the specific declarations sought by the Councils, it goes on to highlight that there is no acknowledgement from the Government that this confiscation was taking place, and that a deliberate decision was made to not compensate communities for this confiscation.

Mallon says: “I accept that these documents do not directly acknowledge that local councils will lose central incidents of ownership that they presently hold, nor that local councils’ ability to control the use of their assets will be materially diluted through the WSE governance structure, and nor that local democratic accountability for the provision of the Three Waters services in local communities is essentially lost.

“However, it does not follow that the Government, and in turn Parliament, is unaware of this. The proposals are directed to a new model for delivering Three Waters services in response to what is regarded to be a significant Three Waters infrastructure challenge … It has proposed a funding package but has deliberately decided that this is not intended to compensate local councils for the value of the infrastructure assets.”

Today’s declaration by the High Court vindicates the widely held view the Government’s current Three Waters reforms are an expropriation of community owned property but without conceding that it is a “taking”, and without fair compensation being paid to communities for the loss of their property.

Additionally, the Government’s proposals remove local democratic accountability inherent with the governance and management of those water assets.

On behalf of the Councils, Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen said that while they were unsuccessful in the declarations sought, they welcomed the clarity provided by the court on the core issues.

“This decision exposes the Government’s position that councils will still own their Three Waters assets for the legal nonsense that it is. We now call on the Government to amend its proposals to recognise properly councils’ ownership rights or to pay fair market compensation for those assets,” he said.

“We’ll be looking thoroughly at the judgement, consulting with our advisers and seeing what the next steps we can take.

“This judgement underlines that the Government has been intentionally misleading New Zealanders about the true ramifications of this law, and that is why we felt compelled to take up this case.

“The underlines many of the community concerns with the Three Waters plan, and adds more strength to calls from across the country for a significant rethinking of the plan.

“The judgement indicates that under the current plan community assets are being taken out of local ownership against the clearly expressed wishes of the community.

“As owners of this critical infrastructure on behalf of our communities we are now demanding that that any future changes to three waters policy settings respect these basic rights in a property owning democracy.

“The fact the government were seeking to undermine basic property rights without proper acknowledgement was one of the most concerning aspects of this law.

“Today’s decision validates our concerns and supports our reasons for taking this action.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Could Ruin The Internet


For obvious reasons, we’ve all been a bit cyclone-fixated this past week, while the rest of the world has kept ticking over regardless. For example: There have been more protests by indigenous rural communities in Peru against a coup that’s been led by the wealthy urban elites; the West has pushed Iran even further into the arms of China; and Russia is unfurling a sneaky strategy that’s intended to create a whole new sphere of Kremlin influence in Africa. And despite Starlink being our connectivity saviour during the cyclone aftermath, this doesn’t mean that Elon Musk is any less of a monster... More>>


 
 


District Councils: Three Waters Judgement Accepts Confiscation Of Assets With No Compensation
The decision of the High Court issued today confirms the Government’s Three Waters plan is expropriating councils’ Three Water assets and that the decision to pay compensation rests with Parliament... More>>


Government: Further Cyclone Emergency Support

The Government is providing a further interim emergency relief package for regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and the January floods.
“I saw first-hand the devastation in the Hawke’s Bay... More>>

Government: New Zealand To Attend PIF Special Leaders’ Retreat
New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs Carmel Sepuloni will travel to Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum Special Leaders’ Retreat... More>>

Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 