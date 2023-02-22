Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Container Return Scheme Is A Climate Solution

Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 10:20 am
Press Release: Zero Waste Network

“We are seeing the intensification of climate impacts. We need real, practical solutions for emissions reductions right now. One of the easiest things we can do is to implement a return scheme on beverage containers that would offer a .20-.30 cent refund for each container returned,” said Dorte Wray, Zero Waste Network General Manager.

In December 2022, Cabinet began considering the implementation of a container return scheme (CRS) for the 2+ billion beverage containers consumed each year in New Zealand. These schemes operate around the world where they have immediately and positively impacted recycling rates and reduced landfilling and littering. There are also major climate benefits that can be realised from introducing one.

A CRS would create significant C02 reductions and marked reductions in plastics entering our waterways and oceans. There are 2.23 billion beverage containers purchased each year, most made of fossil fuel-based plastics, and energy-intensive processes such as glass and aluminum. Including a requirement for mandatory minimum recycled content in new single use beverage containers would be a game changer. In California, the law requires plastic beverage containers subject to a deposit to include 15% recycled content by 2022, 25% by 2025, and 50% by 2030. The European Union has a similar plan in place*

Under a mandatory CRS, at least 85% of all containers would be recovered from the litter and waste streams, with the potential to create hundreds of new businesses, up to 2,400 new jobs and large cost savings for ratepayers and local authorities.

No other single waste stream could be managed so easily by such a proven method as a mandatory CRS where recycling rates overseas of 85 – 95% are common.

“We want to see a Container Return Scheme that includes refillables as part of the system because this would further reduce emissions. Recycling valuable materials is still based on single-use containers, and is hugely wasteful of energy. Local refill systems that are easy to use and convenient can become the norm - as used to be the case with milk and fizzy drinks. Building them into the CRS just makes sense and future-proofs the system.”

“There is overwhelming support for a container returns scheme in New Zealand with so many positives. We just need the government to follow through on its plans to deliver on waste and climate change.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Zero Waste Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Could Ruin The Internet


For obvious reasons, we’ve all been a bit cyclone-fixated this past week, while the rest of the world has kept ticking over regardless. For example: There have been more protests by indigenous rural communities in Peru against a coup that’s been led by the wealthy urban elites; the West has pushed Iran even further into the arms of China; and Russia is unfurling a sneaky strategy that’s intended to create a whole new sphere of Kremlin influence in Africa. And despite Starlink being our connectivity saviour during the cyclone aftermath, this doesn’t mean that Elon Musk is any less of a monster... More>>


 
 


District Councils: Three Waters Judgement Accepts Confiscation Of Assets With No Compensation
The decision of the High Court issued today confirms the Government’s Three Waters plan is expropriating councils’ Three Water assets and that the decision to pay compensation rests with Parliament... More>>


Government: Further Cyclone Emergency Support

The Government is providing a further interim emergency relief package for regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and the January floods.
“I saw first-hand the devastation in the Hawke’s Bay... More>>

Government: New Zealand To Attend PIF Special Leaders’ Retreat
New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs Carmel Sepuloni will travel to Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum Special Leaders’ Retreat... More>>

Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 