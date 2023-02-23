Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

FIRST Union And FISC Highlight Urgent Need For Forestry Worker Assistance

Thursday, 23 February 2023, 2:03 pm
Press Release: FIRST Union

FIRST Union and the Forestry Industry Safety Council (FISC) met with the Ministry of Primary Industry (MPI) sector engagement team for Forestry and Wood Processing, as well as the Ministry of Social Development, today to discuss the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on the forestry industry workers.

During the meeting, FIRST Union and FISC highlighted the urgent need for three forms of assistance:

Wage subsidies, similar to those provided during Covid lockdowns, to be reinstated immediately for forestry workers who have been impacted by the cyclone.

A funded work program to redirect workers to perform road repairs and slash clearing in areas affected by the cyclone.

Visa assistance for foreign nationals who are visa-bonded to a specific employer, allowing them to easily transfer to a new employer.

Joe Akari, Director of FISC, emphasized that the primary concern is the well-being and income security of forestry workers.

Louisa Jones, Secretary of FIRST Union, stated that the situation is worse than the Covid lockdowns, as workers have not only lost access to their incomes, but also their homes, belongings, and ability to communicate and travel. She added that workers had wage subsidies during Covid, and they need them even more now. A program to redirect workers to perform remedial work would benefit the whole community, as no one knows the roads and windswept forests better than those who work in them.

"This is an urgent matter, and we call on the government to take action for forestry workers," said Jones.

The list of current support including Civil Defence Payments is being drafted by MPI today.

Additionally, FIRST Union and FISC welcome the announcement of a Ministerial inquiry into land use causing woody debris, including forestry slash, and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa. To help address the impacts of weather events such as Cyclones Hale and Gabrielle and earlier events.

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

